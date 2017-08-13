IG: Consumption of Hard Drugs, Root Cause of Armed Robbery

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has blamed the activities of the dreaded Islamic sect, Boko Haram and armed robbery on the consumption of hard drugs, saying most crimes are also committed under the influence of illicit drugs.

Idris said this after he was honoured with the award of “Peace Builder” by Bida Youth Council for his service to humanity in Bida, Niger State last Saturday

“Hard drugs cause a number of vices including armed robbery, kidnapping, raping, prostitution and even health challenges.

“I am appealing to youths all over the country to desist from the sale and consumption of hard drugs which is the root cause of armed robbery Boko Haram and other vices,” he said.

The IG, who was represented at the occasion by the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Mr Austin Agbonlahor, also advised youths to shun negative tendencies like drug abuse, adding that: “Youths who are leaders of tomorrow should shun use of hard drugs if they are to live to their full potentials in life.”

Details later…