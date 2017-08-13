Again, Gunmen Kill Policeman, Motorcyclist in Anambra Church

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Suspected armed robbers Sunday shot and killed a police officer guarding Assemblies of God Church along Oguta road, Onitsha, Anambra State.

One person identified as a commercial motorcyclist was also killed by the robbers, while a passenger said to be on the victim’s bike sustained gunshot wounds and has been rushed to the hospital.

The incident is coming just seven days after gunmen attacked St Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu and killed no fewer than 13 persons and leaving 27 others injured.

A resident of the area told THISDAY that the gunmen who operated on a motorbike had momentarily stopped at the Assemblies of God Church while the service was on, but on sighting some policemen at the church, opened fire on them.

“When the firing became too hot, the policemen abandoned their patrol vehicle and ran away for safety. The gunmen moved to their patrol van and took a gun belonging to the policeman they killed,” he said.

Details later…