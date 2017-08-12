STUDIO 24, LSETF & Partners Unveils Empowerment &  CSR Project Tagged “#Sumtin4DGirls” 

This project which has Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) as its anchor partner is targeted at empowering 3,600 young girls and women at the grass root level with passion for photography. Kick-starting with Lagos state for it’s pilot, the project aims to empower a final selection of 100 from the state and make sure each of them are empowered enough to start off their own businesses.

With the official launch of this project taking place on Saturday, 19th August 2017, the project will see some of the biggest names in photography in the local and international space come together.

This project is also supported by Canon, The Royal Photographic Society UK, African Artists Foundation (AAF), Maybelline New York, School of Art, Design & Printing (YABATECH), Lagos State Professional Photographers Association of Nigeria (LASSPPAN), DNP Photo Imaging, International Manufacturer of Printing Technologies, Civil Society Groups and Studio24 TV.