Fani-Kayode Excited Over Birth of Grandchild

For Femi Fani- Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, these are certainly the best of times. For some days now, he has been in very joyous mood, following the birth of his grandchild by his beautiful daughter, Temitope, in a London hospital. It was gathered that Temitope, who got married two years ago, had travelled to London in February, where she was delivered of the baby boy in July.

It was also learnt that Yemisi Wada, the ex-wife of the former minister, had jetted out of the country to meet her daughter at her United Kingdom base.

Although, he was conspicuously absent at Temitope’s wedding in 2015, he was said to have received the news with indescribable joy. It will be recalled that Temitope got married to her heartthrob of many years, Jaiye Randle, son of Chief J.K. Randle, in Lagos on July 25, 2015 in a high-octane party that attracted high profile personalities from all walks of life.

The wedding, which had all the trappings of glitz and opulence, was chaired by the immediate past Minister of Trade and Industry, OlusegunAganga, who is a cousin to Yemisi.