Again, Aisha Buhari Returns to London

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, at the weekend again returned to London to join her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been on medical vacation since March 7.

Aisha who only returned from London to Nigeria on Thursday, August 2, and proceeded to Owerri, the Imo State capital, was received by the state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday and went back three days later.

Confirming her trip to THISDAY Monday, Special Assistant to the First Lady, Media and Publicity, Mrs. Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, said the First Lady returned to London on Sunday but added that there was no information about her return date.

The trip marked the third time Mrs. Buhari would be visiting her husband in London, since May 7, when the president left the country on an indefinite medical vacation.

She had first left the country for London on May 31 and returned on June 6.

On July 2, three weeks later, she returned to London and did not come back until August 3, only to return on August 6.