FIFTY, SPAWNS WEEKLY SERIES ABOUT THE COMPLEX LIVES OF FOUR WOMEN

A new drama series, Fifty, will premiere on television. Set in the ever-bustling megacity of Lagos, it follows the lives of four women (Tola, Elizabeth, Maria, Kate) as ambition and betrayal threaten their relationships.

‘Tola’ is a reality TV star whose marriage falls apart, thanks to an unpleasant family secret. ‘Elizabeth’ is an accomplished and celebrated obstetrician whose appetite for younger men causes a strained relationship with her daughter. ‘Maria’ has an affair with a married man that results in an unexpected pregnancy. ‘Kate’ battles with a life-threatening illness which plunges her into religious obsession.

The first episode sees Tola back in Lagos for Lizzie’s surprise wedding. No one even knew that she was in a relationship, much less engaged; so everyone is curious about the groom’s sudden appearance. Tola’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Kunle, turns up with his heavily-pregnant lover, Maria, creating a stir. Will Tola and Maria upstage the bride? And, has Lizzie made a decision that she may regret, or is this ‘happily ever after’?

Mo Abudu, Executive Producer, is excited about the series and looks forward to its television premiere. “We are proud of the show and are confident it will resonate with viewers in different ways. It delves into the lives of four dynamic women and tells fascinating stories of their relationships. There is a character and plot for almost everyone to connect with.”

The series stars Ireti Doyle, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, and Keira Hewatch, with Uzor Osimkpa, Linda Osifo and Tosan Ugbeye completing the female ensemble. Wale Ojo, Kachi Nnochiri, Timini Egbuson, Chris Attoh and Taiwo Obileye bring a strong male presence to the lineup. Award-winning director, Akin Omotoso brings the script to life and steers the actors to polished performances.

Fifty is an original EbonyLife TV production and will air every Thursday as part of the Big Story lineup, designed to give viewers exhilarating, emotional drama each week.