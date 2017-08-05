Partners in Maternal, Child Health Launch Campaign to Promote Breastfeeding 

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Key partners in maternal and child health have come together in Maiduguri to launch a community campaign aimed at promoting, protecting and supporting breastfeeding.

The campaign is one of hundreds of initiatives around the world launched for the World Breastfeeding Week, which runs until 7 August.

In a press statement signed by the Communication Officer (Media and External Relations), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Samuel Kaalu, Saturday in Bauchi, the Permanent Secretary, Borno State Ministry of Health, Dr. Abubakar Hassan, said: “World Breastfeeding Week provides an opportunity to engage all members of the community and help show why breastfeeding should be of paramount importance, and as a community faced with so many challenges for children to remain healthy, breastfeeding is a tool that must not be underestimated.”

The partners working in child relations and maternal health and nutrition across the North-east Nigeria are reaching out to mothers, families and communities to promote the practice of breastfeeding.

Details later…