Police Dismiss Four Officers for Burgling Jonathan’s Abuja Residence

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Police thursday dismissed four of its officers involved in the burgling of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s residence located at Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory’s Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo, who gave approval for the dismissal of the four policemen over their criminal act, said the punishment would serve as a warning to other officers.

The officers involved were all sergeants and include Musa Musa, F/No. 436691; John Nanpak, F/No. 235422; Ogah Audu, F/No.261898 and Gabriel Ugah, F/No. 425210.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, explained that “the officers were guarding the residence of the former president when they suddenly turned round to rob the property, stealing everything of value therein.

Manzah said: “Sequel to the outcome of the orderly room proceeding, the Commissioner of Police FCT, Kimo, has approved the immediate dismissal of the following police rank and files from the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

The spokesperson maintained that “the main culprit, Musa, would be charged to court, while efforts had been intensified to arrest his alleged accomplice, Malam Shuaibu, now at large.

He further added that “their dismissal was in line with the First Schedule of Police Act and Regulation 370 Cap 19.

“This action is in compliance with the vision of the IG to rid the Nigeria Police Force of criminal elements,” Manzah stated.

Also, the deployment of the Operation Absolute Sanity personnel by the IG Idris to tackle the cases of kidnappings in the recent times on Abuja-Kaduna Highway have resulted to the arrest of additional 40 kidnappers.

Police PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood said: “The operations, comprises Special Police Force, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Squad, Anti-Kidnapping Units, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, the Force Intelligence Branch with Headquarters at Rijanah, Kaduna State.

“The Joint Police Team are under strict mandate to rout out the kidnap for ransom gangs and armed robbery gangs that have been terrorising the Abuja-Kaduna Highway in the recent times.

“The operation is to complement and augment the on-going Joint Police and Military operations on the ground.”

Moshood explained that “after the arrest and parade of thirty two (32) suspected kidnappers and their caches of Arms and ammunition on the 31st of July, 2017 at kateri on Abuja-Kaduna Highway, further efforts intensified by the Police personnel of Operation Absolute Sanity in the last few days resulted in the arrest of additional forty (40) suspects and recovery of large caches of arms and ammunition, and other exhibits listed above in Rijanah area and other locations along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

“The identified kidnappers’ dens, hideouts, camps and other black spots in the forest along Abuja-Kaduna Highway were stormed and raided by the personnel of Operation Absolute Sanity within the last few days and in the process three (3) victims (names withheld) were rescued unhurt from the gangs without payment of any ransom, and they have been reunited with their families. Some of the victims have identified most of the suspects as the people that kidnapped them.

“All the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes. They will all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.”