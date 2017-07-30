Restructuring: APC has not Betrayed Nigerians, Says VON DG

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, on Sunday in Enugu said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has not betrayed Nigerians in the ongoing debate on restructuring.

The party leader also asked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and other well meaning Nigerians to join President Muhammadu Buhari in restructuring the deficit infrastructure in Nigeria before embarking on political restructuring.

Okechukwu, who spoke at his hometown, Eke in Enugu State while responding to questions from journalists on the statement credited to the former vice-president questioning the ruling APC for voting against restructuring, contrary to the party’s manifesto, said the present administration is presently faced with fixing the infrastructure deficit.

He recalled that the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), did not restructure the infrastructure deficit during its sixteen-year rule, and APC which has only been in power for two years, should be given more time.

On the issue of restructuring, the APC chieftain pleaded with Nigerians to think out of the box, pointing out that the voting was not essentially on party lines, but on the Nigerian fault lines or the national question, the same voting pattern in the Abacha, Obasanjo and Jonathan Constitutional Conferences.

