N1.2bn SDGs Projects Commissioned in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Projects worth N1.2 billion were Thursday commissioned in Ekiti State under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a United Nations-financed programme in partnership with the federal and state

governments.

Speaking during the commissioning of some of the projects across the state, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said a sum of N18 million was expended to fortify various agro-based cooperatives in the state to boost food production and reduce hunger.

The presidential aide disclosed that the local governments that benefited from the scheme included: Ado, Ikere, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ise/Orun, Ikole and Ilejemeje.

The leader of the delegation from the SDGs office to Ekiti State, Mr. Urombo Uche-Iwaje, who represented Orelope-Adefulire, appealed to rural dwellers to take ownership of the projects to prevent vandalism and underutilisation of the facilities.

The facilities, spread across the three senatorial districts of the state, concentrated on education, health and agriculture sector, under which schools and hospitals were built, renovated and supports

given to farmers to sustain food production in the state.

Details later…