Infertility: Six Couples to Benefit from Ali Baba, FSFT Free Treatment

Martins Ifijeh

As part of efforts to reduce infertility in Nigeria, six couples will begin free fertility treatment, courtesy of a veteran Comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba and the Fertility Treatment Support Foundation (FTSF).

The free fertility treatment, which is an initiative of the FTSF, will be done at the Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos.

The six lucky couples are Mr. Okon and Mrs. Vivian Eshiet; Mr. Humphrey and Mrs. Precious Oghomienor; Mr. Celestine and Mrs. ChikaUdoji ; Mr. Jeffrey and Mrs. OmololaAnioye; and Mrs. Pat Harry; and Mr. Musibau and Mrs. Halima Akande.

Unveiling the couples in Lagos recently, the Founder, FSTF, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi said Ali Baba’s involvement was due to his concern at the number of couples who are fertility challenged, adding that this will be an opportunity for poor Nigerian couples to undergo the treatment and enjoy the joy of parenthood like their fertile counterparts.

According to Ajayi, “It all started following a visit to Alibaba’s office and for the first time he realised the gravity of the situation faced by infertile couples and affordability of treatment.

“Ali Baba was moved by the fact that many of those who sought help could not afford the cost of treatment cycles. He then suggested as part of his Corporate Social Responsibility that he would like to sponsor some couples. That was how an agreement was struck about partnership with FTSF. So, after thorough screening of potential couples, we arrived at the six who have qualified by all standards and can be treated.”

He believes with the criteria for selection of the eventual winners, the six couples were likely to become parents soon.

Ajayi noted that among criteria for selection is that there are no contra indications for Invitro Fertilisation.

According to him, “We are trying to look for the patients that would accept the treatment options and also have the best chances for success.” Nordica Fertility Centre has been responsible for the screening exercise.

On lessons learnt, Ajayi noted: “What we are beginning to see is that a lot of Nigerians are not exposed to good health facilities, so when they first come up a lot of things are thrown at us that we probably do not see everyday and when they come up we now have to make recommendations to those concerned about what to do first.”