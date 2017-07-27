FIBA Gives NBBF Nov 30 Ultimatum to End ‘War’

ELECTION FALLOUT

May replace both Kida and Umar boards with a ‘Task Force’

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The internal crisis rocking Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) after two separate elections ushered in two different boards for the sport, basketball world governing body-FIBA, thursday issued Nigeria an ultimatum to resolve the matter before November 30 or face sanctions.

In a letter signed by FIBA Secretary General, Patrick Baumann, and addressed to the two boards led by Ahmadu Musa Kida and Tijani Umar respectively wednesday, it warned that in the event that an amicable solution is not reached before the date, NBBF is to be suspended while a Task Force is appointed to run the sport.

“In the event that a solution complying with the FIBA General Statutes is not found, the NBBF will be subject to the possibility of sanctions, including without limitation, a suspension of its membership with FIBA.

“ In the event that a solution is not found, regardless of any sanctions, FIBA will appoint a task force that will take any appropriate measure(s) in the interests of basketball in Nigeria,” stressed the statement from FIBA also copied to the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC).

Although FIBA insisted that it was going to be communicating with the Kida led board of NBBF, it clarified that it should not be taken to mean that FIBA has stamped that faction as the legitimate NBBF.

FIBA will communicate, as of now and until 30 November 2017 solely with the persons named as board members on 13 June 2017 namely Mr Ahmadu Musa Kida as NBBF President and Mr Babatunde Ogunade as Vice President using nigeriabballinfo@yahoo.com for official correspondence.

“It shall not be understood as a recognition by FIBA of the management elected on 13 June 2017,” FIBA further noted.

It expressed its displeasure with the conduct of two separate elections on June 12 and June 13 for the same board of the NBBF.

“FIBA is not entirely satisfied that either election was carried out in accordance with the FIBA General Statues. Consequently, pursuant to Article 9.10 of the FIBA General Statutes, FIBA cannot recognize either election.”

FIBA therefore instructed the NBBF to resolve this current dispute internally, whether through new elections of (preferably) through an amicable solution under the auspices of the National Olympic Committee, before 30 November 2017.

FIBA made it known also that it will continue to study the allegations of state intervention and non-democratic elections at the NBBF.

Apart from the NOC, FIBA Africa President, Hamane Niang; and FIBA Executive Director Africa, Alphonse Bile were also copied on the Nigerian situation and line of action taken so far.

When THISDAY contacted a member of the Kida led board, Col Sam Ahmedu (rtd) for his reaction, he admitted that the FIBA letter has been received at the NBBF secretariat and that his board was studying the situation and would take a decision soon.

“It is true FIBA has made contact with us and we are studying the letter from the world body. We are going to make our position known soon,” stressed the ex-international basketball star who is head of FIBA Africa Zone Three.

Soon after last Friday’s inauguration of all the 31 sports federations that were elected on June 13, the Kida led board issued a disclaimer on one Emmanuel Enejoh who had earlier sent out invitation letters to clubs to release their players for the African Women Basketball Championship scheduled for Bamako, Mali.

In the disclaimer signed by NBBF Secretary General Chimezie Asiegbu, it warned the clubs and other stakeholders that there was no such position as Administrative Secretary in the federation and as such, all correspondents from the Tijani Umar led board should be discountenanced.

Asiegbu then released a list of 29 players invited to the two camps here in Nigeria and Orlando, Florida in USA.

The team is to be coached by Vincent James Samuel, appointed as the new Head Coach of the women senior national team in place of Scott Nnaji who is with Umar faction.