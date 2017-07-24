We Won’t Defect to Mega Party, Say Sheriff’s Supporters in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje

Supporters of the delegitimised National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, in Ekiti State have denied that they have defected to Mega Party of Nigeria.

They vowed not to leave the party after the July 12 Supreme Court judgment handed its control to Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

They vehemently denied speculations in some quarters that they are moving to Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), maintaining that “they cannot quit the house they laboured hard to build.

They distanced themselves from the newly-formed MPN which was unveiled in Ado Ekiti few days ago saying: “The decision of a few members to pitch their tent with the new party without adequate consultation with the leaders of the PDP.”

Acting under the auspices of Ekiti PDP Elders’ Forum, the group at a meeting on Saturday , resolved that all members of PDP in the state should remain in the party as the decision of the Supreme Court had not affected the state chapter of the party in any manner to necessitate a defection to any party.

The meeting was held at the instance of the first state party chairman and former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Chief Clement Awoyelu, at th weekend, they resolved to work hard for the party’s victory ahead of the 2018 governorship election.

They resolved to wait on the Court of Appeal, Ado-Ekiti Division to resolve which of the two state executives is the authentic between the Gboyega Oguntuase faction and the William Ajayi faction. The appellate court is expected to deliver its verdict in October.

Some personalities who attended the meeting included former House of Representatives member, Mrs. Titilayo Akindahunsi; former PDP State Secretary, Dr. Tope Aluko; former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Dare Bejide; factional PDP state Chairman, Chief William Ajayi; House of Assembly member-elect, Mr. Toyin Obayemi; Dr. Kunle Folayan, Martins Ibikunle, among others.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, Awoyelu said the Forum was formed to refocus, reshape and reposition the party as an election-winning platform.

Aluko described members of the group as “formidable individuals” who had won various elections under the umbrella of the party saying affirmation of Makarfi by the Supreme Court is a new beginning.

Aluko added: “We are united and we will deliver Ekiti for PDP again in 2018.”

Bejide said: “We urge our members to remain in the party irrespective of whatever circumstance. It is not true that some of our members have defected to Mega Party of Nigeria.”

Ajayi assured leaders present in the meeting of the decision of his executive to reposition the party for the 2018 governorship election.