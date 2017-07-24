3SC Continues Climb out of Drop Zone as Enyimba Slips in Ibadan  

NPFL…NPFL…NPFL…

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan continued their steady climb out of the drop zone of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) yesterday with a 1-0 victory over former champions Enyimba FC of Aba.

Adebayo Abayomi scored the lone goal in the Match-day 31 clash in Ibadan in the 8th minute.

The Oluyole landlords dealt a blow to Enyimba’s ambition of picking a win in Ibadan to be among the top runners in the 31 weeks old topflight. While the Aba Elephants stay in the fourth spot on 47 points, Shooting moved a step away from the drop zone in the 16th place on 40 points.

Akwa United continue the upward drive with a 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Two goals either side of half time handed Akwa United a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United in the Match-day 31 encounter.

The visitors deservedly went ahead on 38 minutes after Akwa goalkeeper spilled Manga Mohammed free kick into the path of Aminu Kadir who graciously bundled home the rebound.

The hosts however replied three minutes later through Ubong Friday’s header before Christian Pyagbara scored what turned out to be the winner three minutes after the restart.

MFM FC’s NPFL clash with Katsina United at the Agege Stadium was postponed till today because of heavy rain.

The Sunday game was moved forward to 8.00am today after both teams came to an agreement that the pitch was unplayable in its state.

The Olukoya Boys tweeted:”The game between MFM FC & Katsina United has been postponed due to heavy downpour. The game will now kick off 8am tomorrow morning.”

At the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu Ode, Sunshine Stars of Akure defeated El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri 1-0. Striker, Sikiru Alimi‘s goal in the 34th minute proved adequate to hand the Akure Gunners the whole three points at stake.

Sunshine Stars Head Coach, Duke Udi was all over the moon after his side won the bruising battle with the Maiduguri Warriors.

Udi said both sides were even and balanced in their respective challenge as the outcome could have gone either way.

“It was a fantastic display of football by both sides, a 50/50 contest that could have gone either way.

“Predictably, El Kanemi Warriors gave us a huge run for our money I give kudos to my players for holding their ground till the end of the clash.

“Of course, I’m excited we pocketed the whole three points at stake, we won the contest and outright the better side on matchday.

“Right now the guys can relax a bit to fight for the remaining points, at least, the victory today (Sunday) is a great cushioning on our placement on the league log.

“We have shifted our attention to the remaining 21 points, good enough we play quite well on the road so we hope to get a huge chunk of the points to aim at good finishing at the end of the season.

“The initial tension is steadily coming down and we are certain to further improve in performance in other matches,” said the former Osun United coach to supersport.com.

Sunshine Stars are 11th on the 20-team top-flight log on 42 points 13 behind league leaders, Plateau United.

MATCH DAY 31

ABS FC 2-0 Rangers

Akwa Utd 2-1 Nasarawa

Ifeanyi Ubah 2-2 Gombe

Sunshine 1-0 El Kanemi

Shooting 1-0 Enyimba

Rivers Utd 3-1 Wikki

Lobi 0-0 Plateau

Kano Pillars 2-0 Remo

Tornadoes 0-0 Abia Warriors

MONDAY