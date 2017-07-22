EU, UNICEF Earmark €54 million for Health Projects in Bauchi, Adamawa, Kebbi 3

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The European Union (EU) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has earmarked €54 million for Maternal, New-Born, Child Health and Nutrition (MNCHN) outcome project in three North-east states of Bauchi, Adamawa and Kebbi.

The UNICEF Country Representative, Mohammed Malick Fall, who stated this Saturday during the official handover of health equipment and medicine to the Bauchi State government, said that out of the €54 million, the EU has provided €50 million through a grant, UNICEF contributed €1 million, while the three benefiting states are to provide €1 million as government counterpart fund.

He said that the project was hinged on sectoral integration that includes health, water and sanitation/hygiene, nutrition, HIV/AIDS, child protection, community development and social protection in the three target states.

According to him, “In Bauchi State, 1.5 million children under the age of five and 38,000 pregnant women will be reached annually with health services out of the 2.6 million children under 5 years of age and 850,000 pregnant women targeted to be reached with health services annually in the three states.

“The project will also support the implementation of one Primary Health Care (PHC) per ward in the 323 wards of the 20 LGAs in Bauchi State through capacity building of health workers, community engagement to ensure community resilience, minor renovation of some primary health care centres, supply of equipment and medicines for maternal, newborn and child health services.”

Details later…