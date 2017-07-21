Akinwale Akintunde

An Ogba Magistrate Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, has remanded the deposed Baale of Shangisha, Chief Mutiu Michael Ogundare, in Kirikiri Prison for allegedly faking his kidnap.

The Magistrate, Mrs. T. Akanni, remanded Ogundare alongside his wife, Abolanle, and one Mohammed Opeyemi Babatunde in prison pending perfection of their bail condition after they were arraigned.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, had suspended and subsequently deposed the Baale for faking his abduction which allegedly took place on July 5 along Centre for Management Development Road in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area of the state.

The deposed Baale and his co-defendants were arraigned before Magistrate Court on a three-count charge offence bordering on breach of public peace and fake kidnapping

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge offence preferred against them.

According to the charge sheet, Ogundare was alleged to have on July 5, this year “put himself forward to be kidnapped for the purpose of causing breach of public peace” contrary to Section 5 of the Kidnapping Prohibition 2017, No. C17, Law of Lagos State.

The defendants were alleged to have taken part in the offence of fake kidnap contrary to Section 16(1)(a-d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, CH. 17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Glory Odimayo, pleaded for bail for them.

Odimayo argued that the defendants are prominent members of the Shangisha community and would not jump bail.

“The third defendant, before this incident, was the reigning Baale while the second defendant is his wife and as such, would not jump bail,” his counsel said.

He further assured the court that they would not use their position to tamper with evidence already before the court.

Citing relevant constitutional provisions and authorities, he urged the court to grant them bail, stressing that the issue of bail is at the discretion of the court.

The prosecutor, Mr. Peter Okerinmodun, opposed the application, saying the defendants are popular members of the community and could use such relationship to tamper with evidence.

Okerinmodun further told the court that if granted bail, their presence in the community might cause a breakdown of law and order and that they would use their position to influence witnesses.

In her ruling, Magistrate Akanni, cited Section 155 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State 2011 and agreed with the defence that bail is at the discretion of the court.

She granted bail to each of the defendants in the sum of N2 million and two sureties in the like sum.

Ogundare said the sureties must include a traditional ruler, person with registered property in Lagos State, a taxpayer or a grade level 17 officer in the state public service.

The matter has been adjourned till August 23 for hearing.