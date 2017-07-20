Flood: Niger Vows to Demolish Houses Built on Waterways

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following the recent flood which resulted in the loss of lives and property in some parts of Niger State, the state government has said it will henceforth demolish houses and other structures constructed along river banks.

The government also said it would from now on sanction officials of the state Urban Development Board who approve buildings constructed in such areas.

Chairman of Suleja Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, made the disclosure in Suleja town on Thursday at the commencement of distribution of relief materials to victims of the July 6, 2017 flood disaster in both Suleja and Tafa Local Government Areas.

“Government will ensure the strict compliance to the rules and regulations guiding the construction of residential and commercial buildings,” he said.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, he said, had given approval for these actions as a way of checking the loss of lives and property of people as a result of such disasters.

