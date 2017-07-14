MMM Takes Humanitarian Service to Abia

Gives Free Medication, Eye Glasses

In line with its vision to bring succour to the less privileged, Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM), in conjunction with an NGO, International Center for Vision and Health Care (ICVHC), has taken its humanitarian service to the people at Ngwa Road Azikiwe community in Aba, Abia State where it treated patients with eye problems and distributed corrective glasses and drugs to over 348 patients.

Speaking after the event, the Medical Director of ICVHC, Dr Nwamaka Orlu, expressed gratitude to MMM for the gesture. He said, “Today 348 lives have been touched and this will go a long way to impact the community. I want to use this opportunity to thank MMM for this humanitarian gesture.”

Chinagorom Onwuka, a beneficiary who received free medicated glasses and eye drops also expressed his gratitude and thanked MMM for reaching out to the community.

Appreciating the gesture, another beneficiary, Ruth Ikonne prayed that God will continue to bless MMM because of its humanitarian work targeted at the less privileged.

MMM Representative, Lawrence Chisom, a Guider in MMM community described the initiative as awesome. “Today, MMM’s charity event has put smiles on the faces of the people, both the old and the young. Gradually and speedily, MMM is reaching out to the less privilege in its drive to eliminate poverty across the length and breadth of our dear country. Thank you MMM for putting smiles on the faces of people in this community.”