Of Lion King, Hyenas and Jackals

58
15547
The Verdict By Olusegun Adeniyi, Email: olusegun.adeniyi@thisdaylive.com

There is no better reflection of the state of our nation today than the Facebook exchange between the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari and the Senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani. It speaks to several issues: Nigeria is no better than a jungle where transgressing the boundaries of acceptable norms is standard practice for some people; the political actors care more about their personal interests than the welfare of citizens; and in the desperate struggle over spoils—which basically is what their rivalry boils down to—as it is in the animal kingdom, fear and brute force control the environment.

If we go by Senator Sani and Mrs Buhari’s Facebook narratives, we have an aging (and also ailing) “Lion King” who has to battle some ferocious “Hyenas and Jackals” to stay politically afloat. How the interest of the “Weaker Animals” features in such cold calculation I still do not understand but a word for Mrs Buhari here: Any confrontation between a solitary lion and a group of hyenas is usually very bloody. When you now throw jackals into the mix on the side of those hyenas, then what follows may be akin to Armageddon!

It all started when Senator Sani posted a message on Mrs Buhari’s Facebook wall, saying “prayer for the absent Lion King has waned. Until he’s back, then they will fall over each other to be on the front row of the palace temple. Now the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to each other in whispers; still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not. Now the Lion king is asleep and no other dare to confirm if he will wake up or not. It’s the wish of the Hyenas that the Lion King never wakes or come back so that they can be kings…”

In response, Mrs. Buhari—who is never shy of expressing strong, sometimes controversial political views—posted her own loaded message: “God has answered the prayers of the weaker animals. The hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom. We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.”

For those who may miss the essence of that political allegory, let me refresh their memories with something that happened 18 years ago. For a whole week in April 1999 in Ethiopia’s Gobele forest, fierce fighting was recorded between a pride of lions and a pack of hyenas, leading to several fatalities on both sides. According to reports by the Ethiopian News Agency at the time, the rival animal groups “would rest in their dens during the day but come out every sunset, roaring and howling, to continue their battle for supremacy”.

There was no explanation for that bloody clash which was described as mysterious by the Ethiopian authorities. “If drought had been the cause, the beasts would have attacked neighboring villages rather than butcher each other,” said Kemal Bedri of the Harrar State Agricultural Bureau. But in a December 2014 piece, a writer named Eaglesong provided some rational explanations as to what usually causes a rift between the hyena and the lion.

In the vast Savannahs, according to Eaglesong, “two eternal enemies reside” which are lions and Hyenas and he explained why they fight: “Sometimes, it happens that lions get exhausted after killing a prey and so they decide to rest for a while and get back their breath before they enjoy their meal. But, in the meanwhile, the hyenas smell the fresh blood and spring into action to have it and for that they are ready to challenge the big cats as well. Generally, when the hyenas attack the lions, they do it in a huge group so that they can outnumber the lions.”

I hope readers are paying attention here. The lion has captured its prey and when it is time to eat, the hyenas would suddenly arrive to partake in what they did not work for. When you have an old lion battling not only such opportunistic hyenas who come in numbers but also a large group of jackals, then there can only be one outcome which then explains why Nigeria is in currently deep trouble. And talking about jackals and lions, a 20th February 2014 piece titled “Lions and jackal clash over kill”, published in ‘Wildlife’ magazine, provides interesting insights.

According to Corlette Wessels, who recounted an experience at the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a large wildlife and conservation area between South Africa and Botswana, she woke up one morning to find four lions eating an animal they had hunted. “They were surrounded by jackals. I was amazed by the bravery of these jackals as they tried to steal meat from the kill while the big male lion was still eating. The way they strategised and changed tactics to get a piece of the kill was amazing. Then a very brave little jackal got in on the action, taking an entire leg and running off with it. However, one of the lionesses came over, chased the jackal and took back the leg. The jackals never gave up; they stayed around and kept on trying to take some from the kill…” wrote Wessels.

Before we proceed, it is important we put the latest statement of Mrs Buhari in context. In a BBC interview aired in October last year where she threatened not to back any re-election bid by her husband in 2019 if certain things remained the same, Mrs Buhari revealed that the president “does not know 45 out of 50, for example, of the people he appointed and I don’t know them either, despite being his wife of 27 years,” before she added: “Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position.”

The significant point in that famous interview is that Mrs Buhari was not satisfied with the distribution of political spoils by the “Lion King” who, to her, had been tamed by a group of other animals—now identified as hyenas and jackals—who were not even involved in the game. The situation is now compounded by the distinguished Senator’s admission that nobody is sure of the health status of the “Lion King” though Mrs Buhari has assured us that it will roar again to the detriment of “the hyenas and jackals”. Yesterday, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who on Tuesday dashed in and out of London, said he had a “good conversation on wide-ranging issues” with the President whose return date remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the reduction of the nation to the status of a zoo, a wild jungle in which all of us—the civil populace and the APC political wheeler-dealers—are denominated in animal metaphor is rather unfortunate. Besides, while lions are regarded as the king of the jungle and the fiercest hunters of prey, it has also been established that any single lion can easily be brought down by a small group of hyenas. It is therefore the height of Freudian suggestiveness to cast the ailing president as a Lion King surrounded by some ferocious predators.

It is, however, not surprising given the imperial distance between President Buhari and the people who voted him to power, even before he took ill and had to leave for the United Kingdom. The underlying condescension of his wife who has been fixated with distributing spoils, in the absence of any serious attempts by the administration to articulate coherent policies, can therefore be aptly captured in this revealing but naive allegorical exchange on Facebook. Ironically, because it sums up the character, essence and dramatic personae of Buhari’s troubled presidency, it also paints a pathetic picture of Nigeria as just another animal kingdom!

When Adeleke Jams Melaye…Gongo Aso!
A few days before the Osun West senatorial by-election last Saturday, a video surfaced online of Mr (now Senator) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, in a dancing duel with a fair-complexioned and well-endowed lady. Considering how the man was digging it while also “holding something”, it just reminded me of a definition someone once gave of dancing as “vertical expression of horizontal desire”. And I was almost certain that Nigerians would hear from my friend, Dr Reuben Abati, who is perhaps the best authority when it comes to interpreting such matters. I was wrong as Reuben chose this week, of all weeks, to write on some ‘Britico’ lawmakers who—evidently wary of our “atan ina wa ebi” shamelessness—deny their Naija ancestry!

It is, however, not too late for Reuben to intervene on this matter of power-dancing, both literally and figuratively. Following the election in which Adeleke—denied the APC ticket by some power brokers in his state who may forever regret their miscalculation—won by a wide margin, the Senator took to the dancing floor again, this time, solo. And the uncle of popular artiste, Davido (Omo Baba Olowo) proved conclusively that it is in the family.

While there are as many opinions on the video clips as there are commentators, immediate past Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Executive Chairman, Mrs Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, MFR, said that Adeleke should be free to do what he enjoys doing, which is dancing, as long as he does not betray public trust. “Adeleke obviously loves dancing and he dances quite well, if you ask me. The entertainer (not seen in the video) would be happy and he’s probably a member of his constituency. That may also help the sales of his album, another gain for Adeleke’s people. Besides, it’s the Nigerian culture he is celebrating and we should be proud of him that he does so with such passion. If he was playing the violin or saxophone, would that make him more acceptable?” asked Mrs Omoigui Okauru in a post on a small WhatsApp chat group we both belong, which I reproduce with her permission.

However, with Adeleke following in the dance-steps of Senator Dino Melaye’s “Mo le jo lori agolo” (I can dance on the top of a tin) YouTube performance, the Senate of Nigeria is now blessed with great dancers. In fact, the person who sent me Adeleke’s video clip titled it, “Dino delivers a twin brother”. The day the two lawmakers decide to try each other for dancing dexterity on the floor of the red chambers, Nigerians will know that indeed, Senate’s Got Talent!

Olu Jacobs @ 75
One of Nigeria’s foremost thespians, Mr Olu Jacobs, a role model and distinguished professional in several respects, just clocked 75. I wish him many more years of active service to the country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • These metaphors are not only unfortunate they are also false. There is no lion king, at least I cannot see anyone. I wonder whether any in the present political firmament can be called such. Let us be at least fair to the lion. A lion king will not be partial or afraid of stepping on toes.
    What I see is a tired and exhausted cow, surrounded by a pack of wolves, dogs, goats etc

  • A Aminu

    The day either Dino or Adeleke dare tries to shame us, by dancing on the floor of the Nigerian senate, that will be the beginning of the end of any respect a Nigerian politician would have in this country and the world at large.
    The senate floor, or any chamber for that matter be it the House of Representatives or the states houses of assembly is not a dance floor, nor a theatre of any sort, and should be used for serious business and not a dance floor.
    Nigerian politicians should distinguish between a chamber and a dance floor. I pray we do not ascend that low to be so entertained.

  • g_kazaure

    The Hausa/Fulani is the Lion while the yorubas are the hyenas and jackals. We are witnessing Yar’adua scene II. Scene I was masterminded by a yoruba man (Obasanjo: the king of corruption-Halliburton + Malabu + Failed Third Term) while Scene II was masterminded by Tinubu aka Chikago! The yorubas planned for thunder to strike twice at the same location to reap the benefit.

    In the event that the King does not wake up, my advise is that Osinbajo should step down immediately because the imperative of national security supersedes every other constitutional considerations. For the sake of stability, unity, security and progress of the country, Osinbajo can not continue for reason of both Scene I and II.

    This is my humble opinion. I have no dog to fight.

  • nothingdoyou

    There’s
    nothing wrong in rejoicing after winning a hard-fought election, but to
    display the dancing steps of “great expectations” goes beyond normal.
    He is appointed to go and serve the people, that alone should have given a sober reflection and for him to know that it a serious business to be in government.

    Our
    National Assembly Members in Abuja have the highest paychecks compare to the Senators
    here in the United States and elsewhere. Like I said, I bet you,
    Skelewu, now Senator Adeleke is regretting every bit of his dancing step
    now that have been viewed by more than one million viewers globally.

    Nigeria
    is a laughing stock in the international community. When you juxtapose
    the system of governance in the US with Nigeria, if you have good heart
    you’ll cry for Nigeria. While our government here is contentious, our
    government in Nigeria is absurd, embarrassing and ridiculous. Senators
    in the US are elected to serve, Nigerian Senators are elected for “great
    expectations” of what they’ll eke from the system.

    This
    is very appalling and discouraging to some of us fighting day and night
    to see a great and prosperous Nigeria. I hope this new development will
    make Dr Adeleke and others to tighten their belts and serve the people
    of Nigeria.
    BY:YAHAYA BALOGUN ON FACEBOOK

  • henry price

    comrades as have many of you I to have deceit plus corruption are often found to be possessed by politicians who possess evil plots. Ms. Buhari have duly indicated likelihood of such parties are to trying to sneakily attack President Buhari whose government is trying to grind its way to living well conditions for all Nigerians. Under living well conditions there are rich people but all live under criteria of modern living well agenda. Those who are rich under living well agenda are obligated to meaningfully contribute to creating plus maintaining living well conditions for those who willing to work but are not rich. Where this is done burden of developing plus maintaining modern living well conditions for entire nation is made easier plus possible by government. Where this is not done we invite chaos, poverty plus misery thus, clearly fail to fulfill God desire for us to live well on earth. Hyenas plus Jackals Ms. Buhari refer to need feel full wrath of Nigerian people but first to proof they deserve that wrath without any leniency we must obligate them to show what they have done to assist in immediately developing access modern living well conditions for all Nigerians. As for President Buhari he have engineered passage to Abuja, Nigeria likely in 2017 to one who have meaningfully back security in Africa for decades despite being absent from Africa. A person not only Buntu people of Nigeria could be acknowledged to owe debt to but Buntu people in all of Africa owe debt to. President Buhari contribution in this matter is beyond measure. Do not be fool or misled by hyenas plus jackals.
    Very much sincere,
    Henry Price Jr. aka Obediah Buntu IL- Khan
    aka Kankan.

  • Femi

    It is rather unfortunate that Buhari’s strength is failing him because he is about the only one in our democracy experience that wanted to be president and got there. A lot of us expected so much from him and his administration.
    Having written that, if we compare what happened during Yaradua’s and now, one will discover this is a lot neater:
    – the VP is empowered èven though limited by certain forces, as we read
    – the health condition is not entirely made public but PMB stated the procedure he went through and advised about his 2nd visit.
    Let’s be hopeful he will come back soon Ànd stronger.

    • soulchild

      PMB wanted to be president and when he eventually got it on a platter of enormous good will and hope, he had absolutely no idea what to do with it. To me his presence or absence are both the same. It’s sad but true because not only did I vote for him, I also was a vocal supporter even against the tide of family and friends. When I think back I feel like weeping!!!!

      • Femi

        At the risk of being labelled apologetic, I feel your pains. I voted for him too and did subtle campaign but I am not regretting it: given the same alternatives today as at then, I will still vote for him. Though he lacks certain skills but his government is still better than the previous to me,

  • gohen

    Kanu was right afterall, Nigeria is indeed a zoo, a wild one for that matter ! In my opinion, Nigeria does not need the sleeping lion nor the band of jackel and hyenas, all three do not care about the weaker animals.

  • Daniel

    “The underlying condescension of his wife who has been fixated with distributing spoils, in the absence of any serious attempts by the administration to articulate coherent policies, can therefore be aptly captured in this revealing but naive allegorical exchange on Facebook. Ironically, because it sums up the character, essence and dramatic personae of Buhari’s troubled presidency, it also paints a pathetic picture of Nigeria as just another animal kingdom!”

    That quote from Segun’s piece sums up the reason the APC grabbed power.

    It was all about distributing spoils after electoral victory.

    My question to the MUMU followers of this government and APC is : who is fighting for your welfare in this war of attrition.

    Nigeria remains an indescribable failure begging for the right leadership.

  • The Duke

    For me, the Lion and the Lion kingdom are the hausa/Fulani’s, who faught and won an election, and now the Yoruba’s, who were not the original owners of the spoil are the hyena’s, who can’t wait for the ‘ailing’ Lion to pass on so they can feast properly on the kill. Any other interpretation is beating around the bush. let’s call a spade a spade.

  • Dunu Anselm

    Adenitis captured the whole essence of the hyenas and jackals. But he skipped baboons and dogs in the mix. I pray let the baboons and dogs join in the Armageddon war of attrition. You know why ,they will soon kill off them selves and then ‘we’ the weaker animals will have the chance of re taking our destiny which they had hijacked with the help of the long nosed white vultures since 1914. Even if the old and fatally weekend king lion is back I doubt if the hyenas having tasted the spools of war will willingly hands off and woe befall whoever suggests that we the weaker animals will interfere. Even if he defeats them then the jackals will come in. If he conquers them what about the baboons and mad dogs Buhari creation that have been tormenting every body for quite some time now. I heard that baboons are very vicious animals then throw in the mad dogs with their rabbis into the mix. Humm, Lord have mercy.

  • Jon West

    Looking at the picture of the Lion King in the company of his Vice in London, the hyenas and jackals know that the fight is over. The Lion King is long gone!!

    It is now the duty of the lower animals to eject the hyenas and the jackals from the Jungle Zoo and take over their habitat, for the good of all. However, the prognosis is not so good. @William Norris captured the dilemma ,in his description of the geese that lay the golden eggs that are the bone of contention in this fierce jungle roforofo fight(apologies to Fela). If only the geese can come out of their ” ogogoro-induced haze” and decide that enough is enough. If only!! If only!!
    However if wishes were horses, perhaps the geese will ride, but we know that wishes are not horses. As the permanently recalcitarnt Igbo will say ,”Use your tongue to count your teeth”.

    • Yemi

      There is no picture of P and VP in London. All you have seen on the internet are old pictures. I am 100% sure of that.

    • Tony Oshea

      Comrade !”A living dog is better than a dead lion”.It was Buhari who tagged Nigerians “dogs and baboons”, just before 2015 elections,and his wife recently described Nigerians as ” jackals and hyenas”. The appropriate place where such names and descriptions are ascribed to inhabitants is a ZOO,therefore IPOB and Kanu only subscribed to the definition or description of Nigerians by Mr president and his wife.

      • Sadiq Yahya Garamba

        Go back to school and learn some
        English please.Aisha buhari wasn’t talking about nigerians and buhari was quoted out of context.Get ur facts right please.

    • daniek

      Bros Jon, you seem to ignore Segun’s ethnic slur against the Nigerian born British MP. Segun has, no doubt, thrown caution to the wind in his steady attack against Ndigbo. A mission he has deployed both covert and overt inclination towards achieving. More worrisome is the fact that he is not alone in these mission. He’s got accomplices. While Dele is firing from all cylinders every Saturday to demonise a particular section of the country with his crass journalism, reuben Abati is never missing in action on Mondays to substantiate the Saturday fallacy from Dele MUMUdu. The midweek assault is championed by Segun from a rather sublime analysis of national issues to a rather ridiculous vicious attack on Ndigbo leaving your Afonja Journalist, Simon, to do the final burial on the sustained ethnic bile on sunday.
      You have been very vocal to this subtle vice and I hope you double your efforts towards assembling a classy load of rebuttals to as many of their espionage.
      Above all, Thisday publisher appear to me the biggest culprit in these whole schnanegans. He has sustained this brutality by handing his platform to this men of coloured ink.
      I might not be a great writer like you but I hope you find my hidden message in this.
      Gracia!

  • Purple Gate

    Segun Adeniyi is undoutedly the most captivating writer of our time. His articles are as interesting as they are insightful and one cannot help but admire/ cherish his contributions to our national growth. Yes! He may have erred by endorsing the APC-led administration but, to err is human and he has since found his voice against this maladroit regime….only a fool does not change his mind. Well done Segun.
    You are the best.

  • the masked one

    What is the hullaballoo about? Aisha only confirmed what we already knew. Rather than pretending as if Aisha said unimaginable things we should rather applaud her for speaking the truth we all knew.

    Nigeria is indeed an animal kingdom where the rule of the jungle reigns supreme. What do you call the 97&/5% non-inclusive discriminatory policy of Buhari’s government?

    Of course, the imagery of the hyena, the jackal and the lion only epitomized the power play and turf struggle obtainable in the animal kingdom. The lion is not under any illusion his turf is continuously under threat.
    So, ideally you’ll expect fierce battle between the lion and other major stakeholders in the jungle.

    More tellingly and instructive was even the fact that Aisha made allusion to “my husband’s kingdom”. This wasn’t a Freudian slip by whatever description. Macbeth was ambitious but the driving force behind that ambition was Lady Macbeth. Aisha is no saint. Forgotten one Turai?

    Nigeria is indeed an animal kingdom! Unfortunately, some of us are not cut out for the life in the jungle where the weaker or lesser animals are never recognition. Remember, the hyenas, the jackals and the lions all have one goal – to dominate and prevail over others!

  • On Niger Delta Republic I stan

    The Lion King👹 the hyenas and the Jackals unfortunately feed on the innocent toothless prey while the vultures await is carcase

  • KWOY

    What is being missed is that the lions, hyenas & Jackals fought (for) the same prey in 2015. They only turned against themselves after!

  • Orlando

    I hope Mrs Buhari is not being over confident over the recovery of the Lion King. Even medical doctors are sometimes not given the gift of accurate prediction and prescription on these matters. I wish Buhari well in his recuperation even though it’s my subtle opinion that his presidency has ended a long time ago. I only pity the pastor turned acting president who has resorted to lying to and making false political statements to save the face of the president and the controlling cabal. May God help us as we wait for the President SOON.

  • chyke

    Though an Igbo, I do not subscribe to the present mode of Biafran agitation which is characterized mostly by hate mongering. Nnamdi Kanu has always described Nigeria as a zoo and it now seem Nigerians have agreed to that appellation. Isn’t that ironical?

    • Don Franco

      Dear Chyke,

      If you have been in traffic for 5 hours, like l was from Ikoyi to Apapa GRA last night (l refuse to drive on the opposite side of One-Way); if you observe how we conduct ourselves at the Departure entrance of the MMA; or even how we carry on at the lobby of the Transcorp Hilton or scramble to board elevators (imagine an Operator sitting on a chair inside a lift) at Federal Secretariats in Abuja; you can’t but concur with IPOB’s description of Nigeria as a Zoo; l think “Lugardian zoo” is a more accurate description.

  • AyoJon

    Happy birthday Mr Jacobs

  • Yemi

    This is a hopeless article

    • Don Franco

      Really? I’m worried about the fees that was expended for your tuition. ..

      • benedict chindi

        Apt….

    • remm ieet

      Did you read everything?

      • Yemi

        Yes. I did. Segun does not seem to appreciate literature or the use of metaphor (he has no background in literature). It is like saying George Orwell was not articulate when he wrote “Animal Farm’. The reality is that Segun dislikes PMB’s govt so much that he is looking for any thing to use and hang it. Otherwise, on what basis will Segun write “……It is, however, not surprising given the imperial distance between President Buhari and the people who voted him to power, even before he took ill and had to leave for the United Kingdom. The underlying condescension of his wife who has been fixated with distributing spoils, in the absence of any serious attempts by the administration to articulate coherent policies……”. This sentence, which summarizes the article and its intent, is ridiculous

        • remm ieet

          I share your frustration. Political behaviour has taxonomical origin in animal behaviour. After all man is a social animal. Buhari’s wife is speaking more openly than Osinbajo who is actually elected with the president. From the very beginning, I knew that she was out to protect her husband’s interests and I’m not surprised she has nothing to say beyond issuing threats, which led to Adeniyi’s allegorical usage of the ‘Animal Farm’ theory. In the end, it does not really matter whether Buhari is loved or hated. We have to subject him to the critical assessment of his democratic beliefs

          • Yemi

            When it comes to democracy, deed rather than beliefs, will be more useful. So far, PMB has proved to be the most successful democrat in Nigeria. It takes a lot to lose 3 elections, go through the courts 3 times up to SC, play politics without money, survive calculated media onslaught from the likes of Thisday, win one of the most credible elections in Nigeria by removing an incumbent, adhere to constitutional requirements of handover during leave and allow institutions to work (APC lost the Osun elections even though the party control the State).

          • austin

            Guy, you are some spin doctor. but remember we are Nigerians.

          • “Korede

            I am a regular commentator here. No matter what you say, some people here are hell bent on condemning PMB. They cannot see anything good in the man. So whoever writes to condemn or undermine the government is doing a good job but for that who tries to point out anything good about the man or his government, such is the enemy of Nigerians in their reckoning. Having said this, I believe Segun is patriotic. He is just putting up his opinion on the characters that are in the seat of power and the way they struggle with one another in the power play.

          • Yemi

            He is patriotic but not necessary fair or objective………Trump is a good example

          • nwaurualla

            Buhari? A democrat? What did you smoke?

          • Yemi

            You are yet to disapprove my point. But since there is ‘Nwa’ in your name, it may not be necessary

          • chris I

            ‘…onslaught from the likes of Thisday’, really?

          • Yemi

            This is a long story which started early 2000s when Thisday published a false story that PMB said Muslims should only vote for Muslims.

  • William Norris

    The important thing is that Ms Buhari recognizes what IPOB has insisted on for years, that NIGERIA IS A ZOO.