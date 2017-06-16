CAN Protests Replacement of Christian Education in Secondary Schools with Islamic Studies

CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle
  • Demands restoration of old curriculum

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) last Wednesday stormed the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and vehemently protested the elimination of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in the new education curriculum being introduced in secondary schools.

Leading a delegation to the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, CAN Chairman, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said whereas CRK, according to the new curriculum, would no longer exist as a subject in schools but rather as themes in civic education, Islamic/Arabic Studies/French subjects on the other hand, have been introduced in the new curriculum.

He said with the new arrangement, a pupil would have to study either of Islamic Arabic Studies or French, pointing out that the end result is that a Christian student will be left with no option than to settle for Islamic Arabic Studies since French teachers are more or less non-existent in secondary schools.

Ayokunle who observed that the Ministry of Education had earlier come up with the curriculum but was dropped following an objection to it from CAN, said it was surprising that the curriculum had resurfaced again in a way that will deprive pupils of moral trainings which CRK offers.
Demanding a return to the old curriculum, CAN which described moves to force Islamic studies down the throats of non-adherents of the religion, described the action as injustice and one agenda deliberately crafted towards Islamisation.

“We are here to point your attention to a time-bomb, obnoxious, divisive and ungodly secondary school curriculum that the Federal Ministry of Education is introducing into our schools and of which we had earlier complained to the presidency. Then, if I am not mistaking, it was suspended but has again been re-introduced without any review at all.

“This curriculum is the brain-child of Nigerian Educational Research Council, an agency of the Federal Ministry of Education. To us in CAN, its introduction is an ill-wind that blows nobody any good for so many reasons. A state has started implementing it already and Christians that are more on the receiving side of it are already crying fowl because of its potential dangers now.”
CAN also rejected the persistent destruction and dehumanisation of Nigerians by herdsmen with seeming indifference from the federal government in various parts of the country and regretted the failure of security agents to arrest any of the herdsmen since the tragic acts began.

While challenging the government to rise from its seeming complacency towards the pains and anguish being inflicted on Nigerians by killer herdsmen, CAN which commended the recent arrest of some kidnappers by the police, also tasked the security operatives to halt rampaging activities of kidnappers on Lokoja-Okene Road, Lokoja-Kabba Road and Abuja-Kaduna Road.

It also condemned the ultimatum issued to the Igbo in the North to vacate the region, describing it as divisive, misguided, ethnocentric and unconstitutional.

The group also expressed grave concern over the spate of unemployment among the youths and urged the government to pay more attention to the situation by creating an investment friendly environment that could offer jobs to millions of jobless Nigerian youths.

  • Matthew Obafemi

    I use to wonder, when some agreements are already made contrary to The Faith. Are there no Christian Representatives, in a decisional body like this, that would “remove CRK from the school syllabus” of Nigeria? or were they sleeping, compromising, or paid off to accept this bad omen? A Nation that forgot her God will perished. Said Holy Book, Christians the squeeze is upon you. from, Obafemi M.

  • Ikenna Uche

    It is glaring that Nigeria can not stay as ONE. Why will a right thinking country merge CRS and IRS together and now singularize ARABIC, as a special subject. IS THAT NOT ANOTHER PLOT TO ISLAMIZE NIGERIA BY BUHARI ADMINISTRATION AND APC GOVERNMENT. It is better Nigeria divide now than going to another WAR. Do you want to force our children to learn ARABIC by force. I wonder what our so called Christian leaders, Primates, Bishops, CAN, PFN are doing about it. Later all of you will say Apostle Suleman is VOCAL. why will a right thinking person even think of such. REMOVING CRS FROM THE SCHOOL CURRICULUM and SINGLARIZING ARABIC as a special subject with French. This is totally unacceptable and a faster route to an immediate religious WAR in NIGERIA. Useless people.

  • Ikenna Uche

    Why is ARABIC singularize as a subject. This is a plan to ISLAMIZE NIGERIA. They know what they are doing. OK remove Arabic from the curriculum and also IRS. This is evil and demonic. You people think you are wise and deceive everybody. Prof Yemi Osinbanjo, if you allow such a plot to stand, then you will become a BASTARD TO CHRISTIANITY and to the KINGDOM OF GOD.. God himself will regret creating you, if you allow all this useless people to deceive and manipulate you. It is a lie, it was never approved by Goodluck Administration. This people can lie to make it look good. If not, why didnt it take effect from Goddluck administration. It is a lie. This people are still working tirelessly to ISLAMIZE NIGERIA. Apostle Suleman, CAN, Osinbanjo, Fayose analyze the statement intently. I can not call Tunde Bakare, because he has compromise.

  • Ikenna Uche

  • Ikenna Uche

  • Joseph Kantiyok

    Immediately the federal government appointed muslems to man the ministry of education and all its parastatals and agencies it was clear that there was a diabolical plan against Christians. The herdsmen are the soldiers to enforce total implementation of the islamic agenda. Nigerians must rise up to resist the Buhari wicked agenda.

  • Aruwhyte1

    They say islam is a non violent religion. Yet the proponents in Nigeria don’t consider the consents of non-adherents in issues of national interests such as adjustment of education curriculum at federal level in such a way as to remove CRK. Now, can somebody tell me what else is violence???
    With the way islamists ascert their religion in this country, Nigeria’s future might be sliding into what is happening currently in Syria.
    Only then will other ethnicities appreciate the stand of IPOB in a country where a group of people think that it is their fundamental right to force their way of life down the throat of others

  • Mr Pilgrim

    This government of Buhari has made it clear through their words and actions before and after he became President, of his dying desire to Islamize this country. But he will fail over and over again and eventually the desire and aspirations of this religious fanatic and his cohorts will be consigned to the rubbish of the past.

    Whatever Buhari touches ends up in failure. This will end up in resounding failure for him and all who engineered this policy with him. Evil men.

    • Ikenna Uche

  • Goodson

    This report should have captured the Acting President’s response, so we know how to comment and what next step to take.

  • John Oputa

    From what I read from comments below, it obvious that Christians will just handle this country over to Islam and still defended they actions. Nigerian is already Islamic nation it just a matter of time

    • olufemi seun

      Unreasonable talk… How will you say Nigeria is already an Islamic nation…. Jez watch and see how failure will be there portion at the end

  • I am doubly sure as egg is an egg that there are several christian teachers in Nigeria. CAN leadership should have consulted them for deep explanation before embarking on this type of a journey. IRS and crs are subjects under religion and national values. A student is expected to choose one of the two along side other subjects that make RNV. Other subjects a student does for BECE include English studies, Maths, local lang.( I.e. Yoruba, Hausa, IBO etc). CCA, basic and SC/ Tech., French (optionall) Arabic(optional) Prevocational studies and business studies. CAN decided to make this
    journey because the acting President is Christian. The leadership should be more careful some other time.

    • Christian

      Your silent intention is hidden in the manner & mode of your write up.
      “IRS & crs” you boldly typed one and consciously wrote the other one you felt is inferior in small letters.
      However, let me state unequivocally that any where people begin to fight for the survival of their religious beliefs then the end is gradually coming to that religion. One thing is certain you cannot fight for your “god” otherwise it has lost its supernatural position and you should take it’s place. No amount of calculated attempt will succeed in suppressing Christianity(check history). Your fight for islam is because it is fast losing relevance in the entire world and that huge loss is the gain of Christianity. Very unfortunate mindset foisted on you people because of religion??

    • Victor Bethel

      What is the difference between hausa and Arabic?

    • Ikenna Uche

    • Ikenna Uche

      • Ikenna you still remain my brother I am not offended at all. In fact I want to make friend with you. But in another way I am sorry to have written CRS in small letter and irs in capital letter. I have no ulterior motive in my mind. On offering of Greek ,I have no objection .The difference between Hausa and Arabic is clear. Hausa is like IBO, Yoruba ,nupe spoken in Nigeria. Arabic is a language spoken by our neighbours just like French. The motive behind is for our children to be able to communicate freely with our neighbouring countries. It is however optional the same with French. I hope you still not abuse me. Thank you.

  • Bobby A

    NOT TRUE . HE IS AN ALARMIST

  • John

    CAN is waking up from sleep now. May God help them to keep awake.

  • Okurienne

    Am rather not sectional but purely optimistic that all that matters to our northern leaders is the total domination and islamisation of Nigeria; no pretences whatsoever. The tempo apparently has grown more pronounced since the advent of this administration and I sympathize with all the Christians and more with southerners who have not thought it wise to pull their synergy and work out ways of stopping this idiotic and feudal agenda, before it gets too late. All indications, past and present are glaringly clear as to the direction of the swing. Don’t take these jihadists for granted because it has been decreed by Danfodio unto them, and they have been carrying it out by the acquisition and stockpiling of weapons, which their herdsmen have been brandishing without qualms. A word is enough for the wise.

    • Ikenna Uche

  • Truetalk

    Where’s Ejike Mbaka? When the real prophets told us that all APC/Buhari Islamic agents want is to Islamise Nigeria, people like Mbaka strongly opposed it.

    Now, Mbaka has lost his voice because his mouth is already stuff with 800m Naira bribe given to him by Ngige, Amechi and co.

  • Tony Odigie

    Arabic language is there under languages and it is optional…

    • reachbm@gmail.com Okeke

      You seem to know better than the leadership of CAN.This is exactly how Christians and southerners shoot themselves in the leg.

    • Ezekiel Oduyoye

      O ma se, my people are perishing because for lack of knowledge. Satan is a deceit, he had been a deceit from the garden of Eden “.did God said you should not eat from the all the trees in the garden? Lets call a spade a spade, this is Satanic tricks through the muslim. May God help His Church.

  • Tony Odigie

    i think the present crop of CAN leadership are alarmist. CRS is there side by side with islamic studied under religion and national value.
    find below download from FME website
    Religion and National Values (RNV):
    Listed components will serve as themes in the Religion and National Values Curriculum
    Contents are planned for all children to take Social Studies, Civic Education and Security Education themes
    Separate classes should be run for Christian Religious Studies theme and Islamic Studies theme
    Consumer Education and Disaster Risk Reduction Education are infused into the Civic Education, Social Studies and Security Education themes.
    Create enabling environment for the subject in all schools
    Important for preservation of our cultural Heritage and fostering Creativity.

    • omodafididafidi

      there is no smoke without fire. I am quite sure that CAN had studied the curriculum before raising objection.

    • Musibau Adebayo

      You are of informed mind. Please read my post above in respond to Sunday Government. People are too lazy to read between the lines or research on what they read that looks abnormal. It was you and I that did either. You did research and I read between the lines. Thank you my brother.

      • Ikenna Uche

    • Dauda

      You can keep Arabic language and speak it, Christians in Nigeria do not need it. Canada, Britain, America, Australia, Germany, Singapore, Spain, Italy, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Trinidad, Jamaica, Bahamas, Turkey, France, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Togo, etc, do not speak Arabic Language. Those are the countries you commonly find Nigerians in their numbers.

    • KayodeA

      Ok sir. Even if we follow your argument why should Arabic studies be introduced? When has it become an international language like French? In a country as sensitive to religion like Nigeria, Arabic studies should be removed. It’s not our local language and neither an internationally accepted language. If they insist, then include Hebrew also as an option. We pretend a lot here. We must question why there is Arabic on Nigerian Anita? This should be removed

      • Pax

        God bless you, sir (@KayodeA:disqus ). These Christians and Southerners who pride themselves on being broadminded and ‘civilised’, and pull the wool over their own eyes with their own hands whilst the other side continues laughing at their foolishness and aggressively and rabidly promoting, advancing and establishing its toxic, enslaving, rapacious, divisive and murderous agenda of ethnic and religious cleansing. What is 6 and what is half a dozen? What is Arabic studies and what is IRK? Your point is so glaring and so obvious that one would have thought that is what people would comment on but no, these ‘educated’, oh so ‘intelligent’, ‘broadminded’, ‘civilised’, ‘love-thy-neighbour-as-thyself’ Christians and/or Southerners who forget to also “be innocent as doves and cunning/wise as serpents” do not see that. The one thing all countries that speak Arabic/have it as an official language have in common is that they are all officially muslim/islamic countries. Some have oil but no one should bring that as an excuse, please. When the world is moving away from oil to alternative and renewable sources of (cleaner/more sustainable) energy and oil reserves have been found to not to last forever globally, no one except the neanderthal as usual regressive government and its ilk of governed should try to bring dialogue and communication with oil producing countries as a reason for this farce. If that joke is proferred, then, by the same token, other languages such as Russian, Spanish (Mexico), Chinese, Portuguese (Brazil), American (yes, secondary school students had better be taught how to start conversating with Nigeria’s oil producing counterparts in the US and stop all the hateration in the North against Christians and Southerners because you guys? Y’alls gots to live together in this same one here country and ain’t that a fact.) , oh, and while they’re at it, introduce Quebecois French, as Quebec is about to join Canada’s oil producing regions and as any French speaker will tell you, Quebecois is something else. Canadian movies with Quebecois as the film’s language have subtitles in French on French tv (Canal France, etc). Countries that speak French do not have RELIGION in common. Countries that speak arabic, do. If this administration is sincere, it should introduce Jewish language studies also. Israel has done wonders with agriculture (which this govt. claims to have as a major economic thrust) and it is a military power with perhaps the greatest experience in dealing with terrorism than any other country in the world. See? You can come up with reasons for anything if you really want to.

        • Ikenna Uche

    • Joe Chucks

      Crooked intelligent and stupidity is what is killing you the selfish Christian south and middle belt. If you are smart enough since you are more intelligent than the entire board of CAN , you would have read this same article in other new media and you will find out that systematically the islamic jihadist under supplied the number of french teachers which is only alternative to arabic and islamic studies and when there is no french teachers around ,that students are forced to study islamic against their own will. They gave example of the Osun student who was forced to study islamic religion as a case study.

    • Ikenna Uche

  • sunday government

    CAN is spot on. There is no way CRK can be removed from secondary school curriculum while Islamic studies is there. Both should remain or both removed. Otherwise, we are just courting unnecessary trouble. Why would a federal government agency make such obnoxious and divisive policy? It completely undermines the sensibilities of Christians in this country. No. NEVER.

    • Olalere Amusa

      It baffles me whenever I heard something of this nature, is there no Christian among the Nigerian Educational Research Council?, Couldn’t they object to this right from the onset. I don’t understand this country any more.

      • Dauda

        The Yoruba heading that department is a professor of Islam. Check Boards and council appointments that Buhari formed. Two or three posts in education sector were given to professors of Islamic studies

    • Musibau Adebayo

      Either CAN was raising unnecessary alert or did not understand the curriculum before raising the alarm . From what was written above, Arabic language is what was in the curriculum and not Islamic religious knowledge (IRK) which is similar to Christian religious knowledge (CRK). The language options of other Nigerian languageslike Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo are there in the curriculum likewise the Arabic and French language. I strongly opposed the idea of retaining IRK if truly CRK was removed which I doubt was the case. Islamic and Christian teachings curriculum are quite different from the language. Religious teachings were not in the secondary schools of advanced countries but choice of different languages were in their curriculum. Nevertheless you can do any religious studies or teachings in the college level.

      • Dauda

        You that read it well and understand it better, why not make the headlines?

      • Oshiozokhai

        If you have nothing to say jut keep quiet.

      • Ezekiel Oduyoye

        We are not ignorance of the devices of the devil, how will you teach Arabic and will not talk of ALLAH OR MUHAMMED, if it is by Language, let it be HEBREWS or ARABIC.

      • Ikenna Uche

    • Bobby A

      CAN LEADER ARE UNNECESSARLY BEING POLITICAL . THERE IS CRS IN THE CURRICULUM .

      • Oshiozokhai

        Get your bran examined.

      • Mr Pilgrim

        Indeed, get it re-examined.

    • Ikenna Uche

