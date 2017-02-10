Nigeria’s President is Missing in Action

Muhammadu Buhari

For two weeks, Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s septuagenarian president, has been out of action, receiving medical treatment in London for an undisclosed illness. His absence has sent the rumour mill of Africa’s most populous nation spinning, with frequent erroneous reports that the president is dead. The tragedy for Nigeria is that policymaking has been so ponderous during the 20 months since Mr Buhari took office that, dead or alive, it is not always easy to tell the difference.

Under Mr Buhari’s slow-blinking leadership, Africa’s largest economy has drifted into crisis. Brought low by the weak oil price, on which government revenues are woefully dependent, the system has been starved of dollars. That has driven businesses into the ground, people on to the margins and the economy into its worst recession in 25 years. What had been a growing middle class is being daily eviscerated. High inflation, especially for food, is damaging the poor in whose name Mr Buhari ran for office.

There are signs that Nigerians — among the most resilient and adaptive people on the continent — are losing patience. This week, there were small, but rowdy, protests in Lagos and Abuja, at which demonstrators complained about their “missing president”.

There is an irony that Mr Buhari, a retired major general, is missing in action. He ran the country as a military ruler in the mid-1980s after seizing power in a coup. In civilian guise, his leadership style has verged on the invisible. After winning power in 2015 on the fourth attempt at the ballot box, he set out at a pace that has marked his presidency: it took him six months to name a cabinet. Hopes that he had surrounded himself with a lean team of capable technocrats empowered to get policy cranking have come to naught. Policymaking — such that it is — has been crafted instead by a tiny cabal of loyal, less qualified, stalwarts. Mr Buhari has failed to articulate anything approaching a vision.

During his campaign, Nigeria’s soldier-turned-politician promised to train his sight on three main objectives: to improve security, crack down on corruption and diversify the oil-dependent economy. Progress on the first two has been patchy, and on the third dismal.

On security, Mr Buhari has managed to galvanise a demoralised army and make gains against Boko Haram, a terrorist organisation that had been metastasising beyond its northern base. Boko Haram has been pushed back into a north-eastern redoubt and across the border into Cameroon and Chad. But that displacement has been offset by security flare-ups elsewhere, most seriously in the Niger Delta where militants have been sabotaging oil production.

Mr Buhari’s anti-corruption drive can be boiled down to a few symbolic gestures and a few high-profile cases against members of the previous administration. Yet, systemically, little has changed. The confused exchange rate policy — in which the central bank doles out scarce dollars at an advantageous rate — is a recipe for opacity. The dollar shortage is killing off industry rather than nurturing it.

Seventy per cent of Nigeria’s 170m people were not born when Mr Buhari was last running the show, so they might not notice that his policies are stuck in the same 1980s groove. Statist and redistributionist by inclination, he finds himself in charge of a dysfunctional state and an economy with few revenues to recirculate.

To be fair, Mr Buhari inherited a dire situation courtesy of his hapless predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan. He did the country a service simply by beating Mr Jonathan in an election and sparing the country further wilful misrule. Yet Dele Olojede, a Pulitzer prizewinning journalist, says Mr. Buhari’s government has been “spinning around in circles”.

As well as the president’s flawed policies, he blames a bloated political system in which most of the 36 states (far too many) spend their time grovelling for federal funds. The mosaic of Nigerian politics is complicated by the need to balance power between north and south and between the plethora of regions and linguistic groups represented in the cabinet. That makes for a parasitic state, not one that can solve problems. “This is a system designed to fail even if you have capable people in charge,” says Mr Olojede, who does not put Mr Buhari in that category.

Nigeria has drifted before, though rarely at a time of such pressing crisis. In 2010, President Umaru Yar’Adua died in office after months in which his illness had been covered up. The man supposedly in charge of the country had been literally sleeping on the job. Mr Buhari may not be as ill as the rumours suggest. Politically, though, rigor mortis set in quite some time ago.

•Culled from Financial Times

  • kalu9909

    Financial Times was one of the international media that enthroned president Buhari. This particular medium wrote damaging news about the former president in 2015. Their publications was keyed into the campaign by the opposition, thereby leading to the defeat of Jonathan in the presidential election of 2015. Many who lived during the time Buhari ruled as military head of state knew the capacity of this man to govern but, still, the 70% who were not knowledgeable enough during 1984/85 were rail rolled to vote for Mr. Buhari. The Financial Times and other international media should be held responsible for the plight of Nigerians today. The Obama administration worked so hard to ensure that Mr. Buhari worn the election, even at a point threatened the ex-while president of the consequences of not accepting defeat. The collaboration of the international media both in UK and US did a lot to ensure that Buhari worn the election. Now that the man of their choice is sitting in Aso Rock, Nigeria has been turned into a laughing stock due to the low capacity level of the man elected to rule the most populous country in Africa. During the campaign period in 2015, Buhari promised to make naira equal to dollar at parity of 1/1. But today the rate is over N500/US$1, thereby compounding the poverty level and making it difficult for an average Nigerian to eke out a living.The Financial Times now has the audacity to write this damaging news about the man they supported. The lies that were sold to Nigerians in 2015 by the opposition are still being repeated daily even till today. The government of Buhari is ruling with lies and propaganda with little or nothing to show for their efforts. Nigeria is worse today than 2015 when Buhari and APC took over, and there is no sign to show that things will get better by 2019. Nigeria is governed by sentiments and not by logic, and that is the more reason we are in the state we are today. Our political leaders are loaded with religious, linguistic and tribal sentiments. Nigeria cannot move forward with the level of sentiments prevailing in our political culture.

    • Henry

      You have said it and there is nothing to add. Obama was so desperate to remove GEJ that he starved him of military support to fight BH, blackmailed him wherever that govt sort to buy arms and they knew that BH was sponsored and sustained by Northern elements in both APC and the PDP. It was shameful that Obama sent the man who helped him drive his media during his first election to work with the APC. He personally campaigned for Buhari on the eve of the 2015 presidential election by that his so called message to Nigerians. There is nothing the West enjoy and relish than to see African countries in the state of confusion and despondence like Nigeria is at the moment. It is a shame that our fortune as a nation won’t change soon with the level of mediocrity, nepotism, illiteracy and sentiment out there. This present government is a curse but who will deliver this nation from this terrible level of misrule and suffering.

  • Nigerians believe lies more than truth. So God gave them up to vile and lying tongues. God knows what HE did and it is for a purpose. This country will go through tribulations and will call on God to save them from the present band of liers.

  • Magnus0071mg

    Often I hear Jonathan left the economy in a throe yet no one have shown how Yes the economy was in difficulty becsuse de6cline in the demand and the price Many oil exporting nation were exprtiencing and pursued to use dollar account to support their forex market Nigeria did same thus achieved a stable exchange rateh but at the cost of reduced reserve Now they turn round and accused the government of not saving and squandering the income
    How? When?