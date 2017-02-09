Breaking News: Gunmen Abduct Isheri North Secretary

Chiemelie Ezeobi

At the wee hours of this morning, an 11-man gang of kidnappers, abducted Mr. Dayo Adekoya, the secretary of Isheri North Estate , GRA, Lagos, at the wee hours of this morning.

He was abducted by the heavily armed men at about 1am after they opened fire for about four hours before they took him away.

According to eyewitness account, the three estate security were gunned down by the gunmen as they attempted to prevent them from escaping after they had abducted the estate secretary.

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has confirmed the incident.

…More details later