Police Kill One Suicide Bomber, Arrest Another in Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Policemen from the Borno State Police Command on Tuesday intercepted and killed a female suicide bomber and arrested another while trying to infiltrate Maiduguri metropolis.

According to the spokesman of the command, Victor Isuku, “Today 7/2/17 at about 0700hrs, two female suicide bombers about 18 yrs old, were sighted behind Mega filling station in Molai area, while attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri town.

“They were intercepted by security personnel on duty. One was arrested and the other one was shot dead.”

He added that: “EOD personnel were quickly drafted to the scene and rendered the area safe.”