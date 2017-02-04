Total Reward 14 Customers with All-Expense Paid Trip to AFCON Final

Sponsors of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, Total, yesterday unveiled the 14 lucky customers that are beneficiaries of an all expense trip to Brazzaville, Gabon, to watch the final of the biennial competition at their corporate head office in Victoria Island.

The 14 lucky winners spanned from several cities in Nigeria including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin and Kaduna and they will depart Lagos, Nigeria today.

In his address, the Managing Director of Total Nigeria, Mr. Jean-Philipe Torres, acknowledged foot as a unifying factor in Africa.

“In Nigeria, football is not just a sport but a unifying platform that breaks all barriers. The Confederation of African Football, CAF, and Total entered a partnership agreement under which the Group became the official sponsor of African football for the next eight years.

“Total is supporting CAF’s 10 principal competitions; starting with the ongoing AFCON. Through this partnership, we hope to further promote youth development and strengthen ties with our stakeholders as we energize millions of people in communities across the continent,” Torres said.

He reiterated that “though Nigeria is not present at the competition, Total has created excitement at our over 500 service stations nationwide through the ongoing Total AFCON Campaign where 14 lucky customers now have a chance to watch the final match in Gabon.”