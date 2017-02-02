Six Killed as Illegal Miners Clash in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

No fewer than six persons were feared dead yesterday when illegal miners clashed in Gyoro village of Gyel District in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The clash allegedly occurred at about 1p.m. when a miners from Gyel engaged in a heated argument with another from Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of the state over ownership of a lucrative mining well.

The argument snowballed into a violent clash, claiming six persons.

An eyewitness and miner who simply gave his name as James, said four of the victims were killed and dumped in a mining pond as people the fled the community to safety.

He said: “I also escaped as the violence escalated and the youths of the area attacked innocent persons in the mining camp. They were using daggers and other dangerous weapons.

He said three persons were killed from Gyel community, and another three from Miango community, adding that the escalation was however curtailed by a swift intervention of soldiers from the 3rd Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba Barracks.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo, confirmed that six persons were killed; three from either of the communities.

He said it took the intervention of the Special Military Task Force (STF), from the Rukuba Barracks and the police to restore peace to the area.

The commissioner urged leaders of the communities to prevail over their subjects to avoid further escalation.

He threatened to arrest anyone found at the mining site.