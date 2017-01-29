Pageantry at Jumoke Okoya-Thomas’ 60th Anniversary

•Lagos socialite hosts high society to memorable bash

The Nigerian high society listed like a cruise ship and literally burst at the seams, on Friday, 20 January 2017, when Princess Olajumoke Abidemi Okoya-Thomas celebrated her 60th birthday. The event took place at the Oriental Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos. The very grand party featured a heavy A-list of notable personalities, drawn from all the facets of the Nigerian social circuit.

We gathered that the birthday celebration kicked off with a Thanksgiving service, which was officiated by Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House (the celebrant is an active member of his church). After the church service, a grand reception followed and this was anchored by Tunde Adewale (Tee-A).The colour dictate of the day was silver, and most of the female guests adhered to this theme. Forget the dark pall on her relationships in the past, Jumoke is living the good life. Notable among those who graced the classy birthday party were Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, Aremo Segun Osoba, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Senators Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Ganiyu Solomon, Oloruninbe Mamora, Daisy Ehanire Danjuma, Florence Ita-Giwa, Folashade Bent, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Bolanle Ambode, Abimbola Fashola, Toyin Saraki, Hon. Titi Oseni, Aliko Dangote, Oba Otudeko, Are Rasaq Okoya and wife, Sade, Justice Adesola Oguntade and wife, Modupe, Bimbo Ashiru, Lanre Ogunlesi, Sisi Abah Folawiyo, Chief Kessington Adebutu, Teju Phillips, Sena Anthony, Foluke Abdulrasaq, Kemi Nelson, Dr. Tunde and Hon. Folake Oshinowo, Tayo and Tutu Ayeni, Chike and Funke Ogeah, Oba Lateef Adams, Foluso Adeagbo, Mike Inegbese, Yewande Onileere, Ireti Asemota, Fausat Aristo Balogun, Abiodun Aisen, Maureen Onigbanjo (Maufechi), Lola Adefusika, Titi Ogunbanjo, Biola Thomas, Joke Okeowo, Bimpe Ogunsanya, Toke Benson, Jibike Babatunde, Joko Oni and many others.

WHERE IS KASHIM BUKAR SHETTIMA?

Like a fading rose, Kashim Bukar Shettima quietly disappears from the social space even as you read. The owner of Sky Jet and the Barbedos Group of Companies, one of the largest business concerns in Nigeria has suddenly gone underground. Before he went underground, Kashim dominated the social scene and corporate business sector. His enterprise, Barbedos Group, flaunted a sound reputation and solid work ethics that is epitomized by the owner.

Known as a relatively soft-spoken and straight-talking man, it’s surprising to learn that Kashim emerged from very humble beginnings. But he attained success and eminence by dint of hard work.

Subsequently, he nurtured many protégés and big players in the Nigerian social and business scenes. Some of them are still loyal to him while others have dumped him like a bad habit. The latter are the reason Kashim currently beats a retreat from the social arena; he is angry that people he helped to the top of the entrepreneurial ladder do not give a hoot about him. He tried to bounce back in the last government but all he could muster was a futile and feeble attempt.

VANITY BECOMES HER…AMID RECESSION, GOVERNOR AJIMOBI’S DAUGHTER, ABISOLA, PARTIES IN EXPENSIVE MINI DRESS

•WHY HIS EXCELLENCY’S FIRST CHILD SHOULD COURT MODESTY

Having been born into stupendous wealth, Abisola Kola-Daisi nee Ajimobi, internalised a grand culture of graciousness and class at an early age. All she needs now is to acquire the inexhaustible ropes of humility and sincere modesty. But can the daughter of Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, acquire such traits? Pundits believe that the pretty, fashionable chic and firstborn of Oyo State governor is incapable of such feat. This is attributed to her expensive sophistication and taste for grandeur. It would be recalled that the fashion connoisseur, who is friends with a number of international celebrities including Kelly Rowland, made quite a statement when she was spotted at Kim Kardarshian’s much-talked-about wedding some years ago, wearing an haute couture Givenchy gown.

The pretty mother of two, who is married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi, also generated a buzz recently when she dressed in a N1.5m mini dress to a party. The dress which she wore some weeks ago was a £2,940 (N1.5M that was the foreign currency exchange rate then) Miu Miu embellished Printed twill mini dress. The mini dress is patterned with three key prints from the label’s Resort’16 collection— bold red stripes, swallows and a repeat illustration of a posed nude woman. Pundits argue that Abisola’s display of wealth seems inappropriate for the daughter of a public office holder, who is unable to pay civil servants’ salaries even as you read. Governor Ajimobi’s daughter definitely needs to cut down on her ostentatious lifestyle lest she incurs the wrath of her people.