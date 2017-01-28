Turkish Airlines Entice Customers with  Entertainment Features 

All in a bid to give customers an awesome treatment, Turkish Airline has given its In-flight entertainment system a touch -up.

According to the Airline, its new entertainment system now features a completely redesigned and improved user interface which enabled passenger’s access to entertainment content and information services easily.

It explained that its new move followed empirical studies which resulted in an impressive array of digital entertainment and information options for passengers, in an easily-accessible form.

The company stated that its airline boasts of style innovations ranging from features such as category filtering for movies or ratings of TV shows and movies from the renowned database IMD (Internet Movie Database).

It disclosed in a statement that the system also offered a new search function that allows passengers to access content more easily and quickly by searching all across movies, TV shows, music and games.

“Our selection of ‘Accessible Movies’ that are dubbed or subtitled with special descriptions for visually or hearing impaired passengers have also been extended to a total number of 11 titles.

“The improved 3D map provides more interactive and informative data as well as impressions about the current flight, including cockpit, right and left window views, virtual imagery with realistic 3D animations and descriptions of distance, altitude and geographical features.

“Also, a ‘Do not disturb’ function allows passengers to specify to the cabin crew whether they do not want to be disturbed during the whole flight or just want to be woken up for the food service. Moreover, business class passengers will have an additional handset available that includes its own second screen. Thus, they can for example follow the flight status info on the handset’s display while watching a movie on their personal screen.

“In order to further improve the comfort and satisfaction of our passengers, Turkish Airlines has also started to research its eXPhone service on a B777 TC-LJJ aircraft with test flights in January. This service will enable passengers to access the internet securely, read and answer e-mails and text messages or update social media profiles from their mobile devices”, the airline said.