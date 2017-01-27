Adebayor: I Have Proved that I Can Still Play Competitive Football

Togo captain and striker Emmanuel Adebayor has stated that he has been in contact with English Premier League (EPL) clubs.

The 32-year-old experienced forward has been clubless since leaving EPL club Crystal Palace at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.

“I’ve had a few contacts (from English clubs). I love the Premier League. I’ll call my manager and see if there are some clubs that are interested in me,” Adebayor told BBC Sport.

“You guys know how much I love the Premier League, even though I’m not the most loved player in England. I have done it for the last 10 years in the Premier league.”

Adebayor recently represented Togo at the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Gabon where they were knocked out in the group stages

“I cannot say it’s easy but I have done a lot of work in the shadows to be (at the Nations Cup) and prove to everyone that I can still play football, that I still have football in me and I’m passionate about the game,” he said.

“I never came here (to the Nations Cup) to play and search for a club, I came here to play and represent my country. And I think I’ve done that quite well.

“Now we are out of the tournament I’m just going home, I’ll call my manager and see if there are some clubs that are interested in me. Let’s take it step by step and see how it goes.”

Former Real Madrid CF forward Adebayor has also turned out for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur as well as Manchester City in the EPL.