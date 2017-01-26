Soludo Denies Membership of APC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has dissociated himself from any move to contest the governorship of Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Media report has quoted the state Chairman of the APC, Mr. Mr. Eme­ka Ibe, to have listed Soludo and other notable Anambra politicians among those jostling for the governorship ticket of the party in the forthcoming election.

However, Soludo who had contested for the governorship position in the state before on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), issued a statement expressing his embarrassment over the misrepresentation.

“My attention has been drawn to a publication in the Vanguard Newspaper of Wednesday, January 25, 2017 entitled: ‘Andy Uba, Soludo, others battle for APC gov ticket,’ in which the state chairman of the party was reported to have listed my name among those contesting for the party’s nomination for the Anambra State governorship election.

“Since the said publication, I have received hundreds of calls, texts and emails seeking clarification on the matter. I also sought and obtained the phone number of the said state chairman and spoke to him in order to ascertain the veracity of the story, and he confirmed to me that he was mis-reported. Consequently, I wish to clarify that I am not a member of the APC and could therefore not be contesting for its party nomination.”–