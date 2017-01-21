Arms Deal: Protesters Demand Fayose’s Arrest, Say Immunity not as Sacred as Human Lives

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Protesters under the banner of Patriotic Mothers Without Borders‎ on Friday besieged the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to demand the immediate probe and prosecution of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose over his alleged involvement in the arms deal.

The group said though the governor enjoyed immunity, no Nigerian must be spared in the ongoing war against corruption , stressing that immunity was not as sacred as human lives.

The leader of the group, Ms. Nnnenna Jideofor stated that the reality was that people were unanimous in desiring that the anti-graft agencies must not lose the anti-graft war.

According to her, “there are deep running concerns in the land that the EFCC has been caged but we do not want to believe this. We do not want to accept that the EFCC is merely making a show of fighting corruption.”

Jideofor stated that, “several developments contributed to the spread of this impression among Nigerians but our strong belief is that EFCC’s inability to do anything about the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, publicly known beyond every shadow of doubt to have been a key suspect in the theft of money meant for purchasing weapons to fight Boko Haram terrorists, is the leading cause.

“The Ekiti State Governor and his accomplices have blood on their hands in addition to taking public funds. They took part in stealing the money meant for buying arms to fight Boko Haram. “The crippling of the military’s fighting capabilities as a result of this have made some women widows and children orphaned.

“What Nigerians are saying is that the EFCC can lose its cases against others that took part in the theft of the arms money simply on account that Fayose is being treated as one who is above the law thereby providing his collaborator with the excuse that the Ekiti state governor cannot be walking free as a direct beneficiary while they get punished as partakers.

“His collaborators, former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, Senator, Iyiola Omisore and others have returned some money. The gravity of this crime does not permit that we wait indefinitely for Fayose to leave office. He would have finished spending his share of the loot by then. Besides, this implies the EFCC would not have any exhibit on him again – he has all the time to destroy evidence and clean his track while terrorists continue to kill Nigerians because of his action,” he added.

Sometimes last year, the EFCC did the right thing when it froze Fayose’s account with Zenith bank even though some laughable court ruling later unfroze the account. God will visit judgement on corrupt judges that deliver ruling for a bribe but it is the task of the EFCC to fish them out for punishment.

“The EFCC must again help Nigerians to test the law by immediately whisking Fayose before a competent court after his arrest for being part of those that instigated the arms purchase scandal.

“EFCC owes us as mothers, it owes us as Nigerians to reassure us that its refusal to arrest Fayose up till this moment is not the reason why it has become a relic, a shadow of the anti-corruption agency that was once dreaded for its efficacy” she said

The protesters carried various placards with inscription such as Governor Fayose must go, he can’t continue to enjoy immunity, he should be treated like Sambo Dasuki among others.

The spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwugiaren and a staff of the commission, Umaru Mohammed who received the petition on behalf of the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu promised to follow it up and ensure that justice was done.