Magu’s Retention Giving Anti-corruption War Negative Perception, Group Laments

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



A group under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative yesterday lamented that the continued retention of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, by President Muhammadu Buhari, after his rejection by the Senate was giving the anti-graft war a negative perception.

To this end, the group called on the president to as a matter of urgency, send another nominee to the Senate for confirmation if the anti-corruption war is to be sustained.

The group which stated categorically that it has nothing personal against Magu, noted that there was no need to hold the nation to ransom because of the rejection of one man since the country has other capable hands to fill the position.

The National Coordinator of the group, Okpokwu Ogenyi, disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Abuja, saying that there was need to inject fresh blood into the ongoing anti-graft war to save the country from total collapse.

According to him, “there is need to inject fresh blood into the anti-graft war to save Nigeria from total collapse. Since his rejection by the Senate, president Buhari has surprisingly maintained a disturbing silence.”

Ogenyi noted “We therefore call on President Buhari to immediately send another nominee to the Senate for confirmation as chairman of the EFCC as the continued retention of Magu in acting capacity is giving his anti-corruption drive a negative perception.”

The group emphasised that authenticity or otherwise of the myriad of deafening allegations against Magu was not the focus at the moment, adding that the current issue was that Nigeria is dying economically and must be saved now.

It pointed out that the war against corruption must not be built around individuals but the EFCC as an institution, stressing that individuals come and go but the commission should remain strong.