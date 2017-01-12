Biafra: Court fixes Feb. 10 to Rule on Kanu’s Application

Kanu...an emerging pride of the East

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja hearing the case of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and three others over alleged treasonable felony has fixed February 10 to rule on a motion by the defendants seeking to quash the charges against them.

Justice Binta Nyako, Thursday, fixed the date after listening to submission of counsel in the matter.

Kanu, and his co-accused, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi are currently facing an amended 11-count charge slammed against them by the Federal Government.

The charges range from treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms.

They however pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

  • vic

    BIAFRA???

    NO WAY!!

    NOT IN THIS LIFE!!

    HOWEVER, YOU ARE FREE TO CARRY ON DREAMING.

    • Jon West

      Not in this life? Really? Be careful what you wish, you might just get it. Your life could end very soon, because the possibility of several “Biafras” out of the ashes of a dead Nigeria is becoming a strong possibility. The failed state of Nigeria is about to implode.

      • vic

        REALLY????
        ONLY IN YOUR IMAGINATION.
        NO WAY!
        KEEP ON DREAMING, DREAMS ARE FREE AND INFINITE IN NATURE.