Biafra: Court fixes Feb. 10 to Rule on Kanu’s Application

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja hearing the case of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and three others over alleged treasonable felony has fixed February 10 to rule on a motion by the defendants seeking to quash the charges against them.

Justice Binta Nyako, Thursday, fixed the date after listening to submission of counsel in the matter.

Kanu, and his co-accused, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi are currently facing an amended 11-count charge slammed against them by the Federal Government.

The charges range from treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms.

They however pleaded not guilty to all the charges.