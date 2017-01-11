Outrage as Lagos Club Owner Turns Girls into Human Puppies

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A club owner, one Mike Nwogu, of an obscured ‘Club Uno’ located around Ikeja area, Lagos, has courted the outrage of many Nigerians for turning young girls into human puppies.

The 30-year-old self-acclaimed ‘pretty Mike’, as he is known in some circles, has always been in the news for the wrong reasons, and this case was certainly not different.

In turning young impressionable girls into human puppies, the controversy-prone club owner puts the said girls on a leash and ties dog chains round their necks.

Although he probably might have been doing that unnoticed, he however brought it to limelight after he had first appeared at a function with two girls chained up like dogs, dressed in black and who lead him while he holds their chains.

Although the first appearance didn’t create much fuss because many people didn’t see the pictures, the second appearance, which happened this year has provoked huge social media outrage.

His second appearance was to a wedding and this time, the girls wore pink but still with their signature black masks and dog chains round their necks, with the leash held by the club owner.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the social media, many Nigerians felt it was all shades of wrong, especially as the picture showed about five policemen laughing at the bizarre sight.

The Computer Engineering graduate is said to run ‘Club Uno’ formerly known as Q Club alongside his elder brother, Frank Nwogu, also known as Don Nero.

As expected, Nigerians who didn’t have access to him took to different social media platforms to call him out on his inhumane act.

One Chidi Okereke tweeting from @Chydee wrote: “What Pretty Mike is doing may not be illegal, but it is disgusting on so many levels and anyone with a sense of decency will condemn it.”

Ego Joy Mark wrote: “This country must really be so hard for girls to allow Pretty Mike tie their necks with dog chain. At a point I began to think he uses jazz on girls. Premium UNILAG babes fighting themselves over him.”

One Oria Bure, who was apparently overwhelmed, wrote: “A grown man calls himself Pretty Mike, you just know.”

Deji Dope asked the most pertinent question: “Why would anyone allow that Pretty Mike guy into their wedding with two women on a leash?”

For Olusola Olufolabi, the pictures and act were truly and really sickening, adding: “Girls that really allow themselves to be used by low self-esteemed men like this and other musical video producers need to listen over and over again to Linda Ikeji’s video.”

Mercy Okam said: “Girls really need to be empowered. They are worth more than being treated like dogs.”

One Obi Dim was more concerned about the lackadaisical attitude of the policemen shown in the background of the picture. He said: “And you have those who are supposed to be protecting us laughing in the background.”

Also speaking, Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha said: “Why are so many of us mute on this matter? Actors? Musicians, models and elected officials?

“When did our society become numb to everything morally wrong and inexcusable? When did we as a nation and people degenerate to this level?

“I expect all to be shouting and using their place in the society to call out this folly?

“If this were to be a white man today on the streets of Lagos tying two black girls or boys on a leash; I bet we will all cry foul and call for his execution, so why do we all think its ok? Because he is a black man?”

Meanwhile, mum has been the word from the Lagos State Police Command on the inhumane treatment meted out to the girls.