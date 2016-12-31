The BMW Group at the NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

BMW has chosen the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, taking place on 8 – 22 January 2017, to stage the world premiere of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the US premiere of the BMW Concept X2.

Also part of the line-up at the BMW stand are the new BMW 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid, the sporty BMW M550i xDrive, and the luxurious BMW 6 Series model range. Plus, BMW ConnectedDrive will be showcasing a selection of new services.

World premiere: The new BMW 5 Series model range sees the world’s most successful business sedan enter its seventh generation. Further enhanced dynamics, unbeatable assistance systems, an unmatched level of connectivity, and a new and innovative operating system headline the most important new features.

The BMW 530e iPerformance will add a plug-in hybrid variant to the latest-generation BMW 5 Series model range from March 2017. The sporty BMW 530e iPerformance Sedan combines the dynamic flair for which the brand is renowned with the ability to run purely on electric power – and therefore with zero local emissions

The premiere of the new BMW 5 Series will also feature the presentation of the new BMW M550i xDrive. With its powerful M Performance TwinPower Turbo engine, rear-biased BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system and M Performance-specific suspension set-up, the new BMW M550i xDrive is a four-door sports car and business sedan of unrivaled dynamic aptitude.

The BMW 6 Series model range, due to go on sale in spring 2017, offers attractive new additions to its list of optional equipment. The options available exclusively for the BMW 6 Series Coupe, BMW 6 Series Convertible, and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe add eye-catching exterior and interior accents which vividly showcase the sporting character of the three luxury-class models.

US premiere: The sporty, urban concept underpinning the BMW Concept X2 – the new kid on the block in the compact segment – blends dynamic excellence and solidity with a design that stands apart from the other X models.

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan also introduces buyers to the next development stage of BMW Connected, complete with additional digital services.

These include BMW Connected Onboard – a personalised start screen on the car’s display – and Remote 3D View, which allows users to monitor the area around their car at all times on their smartphone. Additionally, BMW ConnectedDrive now includes a hazard preview feature as part of the Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI) service.