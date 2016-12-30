NUP President Commends Gaidam, Others

The President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Dr. A.O Afolayan, has commended Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State and four other state governors for stellar treatment of pensioners in their respective states.

“I would like to appreciate very few state governors whom we have positive reports on their treatment of our pensioners in their respective states. The states include Jigawa, Anambra, Enugu, Yobe and Lagos.

“These states are not owing our pensioners any monthly pensions and dues and we will not hesitate to sing their praises to the high heavens.

“To the defaulting governors, we will admonish them to make amends so that old men will not be forced to pronounce curses on them with their grey hairs,”Afolayan said.

The NUP president spoke during a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union which took place at Toprank Galaxy Hotel, Jabi, Abuja recently.