Neya Kalu: Twice unlucky

A failed relationship, it is said, is better than a broken marriage. This seems to be the reason Neya Kalu, the beautiful daughter of ex-Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, is exercising restraint in going ahead with her planned wedding to Lawrence Iyere.

It was gathered that the wedding was cancelled because Neya could no longer cope with the alleged incessant battering by Lawrence.

A reliable source hinted that Neya had hoped that Lawrence would kick the bad habit after their engagement ceremony in August. But she got the shock of her life when Lawrence still allegedly hit her; hence, she opened up to her parents, following repeated advice by her friends, about Lawrence’s alleged unbecoming attitude.

She was said to have told her parents that she was no longer interested in the wedding, even as her parents had shown great concern.

“ The former governor felt bad when Neya told him she is no more interested in marrying Iyere. The decision broke the former governor’s heart. But he just has to respect her decision. She was the one who brought the man in the first place and she was also the one who called off the wedding. You can’t force her into it’, ’ Our source added.

Top personalities, including the former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar who was supposed to be the chairman of the wedding, have been informed about the cancellation .

It seems the beautiful young lady is unlucky with love. It will be recalled that she had previously been maltreated by her former lover, Chima Anyaso, boss of Ceecon Oil and Gas, a few year back. The development had left her heartbroken and many had thought she would never open her heart for love anymore.

But she was once again struck by the cupid arrow when she met Iyere, a businessman, while pursuing her Master’s degree at the University of Buckingham.