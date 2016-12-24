Helen Prest-Ajayi still radiant at 55

Can you hazard a guess? What is the age of ever-radiant Helen Prest-Ajayi? When you consider the fact that she was 19 when she won the coveted Miss Nigeria pageant in 1979, you will not but be stunned at her ageless beauty. Almost four decades after, she still fits into the description of a “handsome” woman- as many women her age with such stunning beauty are often described. At 55 and with three teenage daughters, she still turns heads whenever she steps out. Little wonder, she still adorns many fashion magazines alongside her daughters.

She studied Law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. After she was crowned Miss Nigeria, she represented Nigeria at the Miss World pageant and later obtained an LLM from the King’s College, London. She is currently the CEO of Media Business Company.

