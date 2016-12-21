Oviosu, Paga Founder Listed among 100 Influential Nigerians

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paga, Tayo Oviosu has been listed alongside other distinguished individuals as most influential people in Nigeria by YNaija, to its annual list of the 100 most influential people in Nigeria.

A list that features thought leaders and change agents shaping the future of the country. The CEO of Paga was recognised for his outstanding role in delivering financial inclusion to Nigeria and his innovative contribution to the financial industry. The list recognised Oviosu’s achievement amongst other influential individuals such as Aliko Dangote, Akinwumni Ambode, Mo Abudu, Peter Obi, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and many others.

Oviosu founded one of Nigeria’s leading payment platform that delivers truly innovative payments and financial services to Nigerians – both banked and unbanked.

“Today, Paga has grown into a full-blown financial services platform delivering universal access to payments and financial services to all individuals and businesses. Through Paga, businesses and individuals can pay and get paid in diverse ways from its large network of over 10,500 agents.

“With Paga, Nigerians can deposit money into any bank, pay their utility bills – electricity, payTV, internet and transfer money across the country. For seven years, Paga has been tirelessly solving the payment needs for all sizes of merchants (without competing with them) and making it easy for consumers to send money to other people or pay for goods & services. “Paga has processed over 28 million transactions worth over 345 billion Naira since inception. Paga is insured by the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, which means that at Paga your cash is safe; your privacy is protected; all issues are resolved in 48 hours and there are no hidden charges,” a statement explained.

Oviosu responded to YNaija’s announcement saying, “I am humbled by this honour, which I dedicate to my 200 person-strong team at Paga, our fantastic agents who are the front-line of our services, and our investors. Together we are working to ensure all Nigerians are financially included and to solve payments for all consumers and businesses.”