24-hour Curfew Imposed in Jama’a

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A 24-hour-curfew has been imposed on Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State following a protest by youths.

The youths, in their hundreds, were said to have stormed Kafanchan, the headquarters of the local government area to protest the frequent attacks and killings in their southern Kaduna communities.

Although the protest was said to have been peaceful, there was a growing tension in the area.

Interim Chairman, of the council, Dr. Bege Katuka who declared the curfew said the decision was to ensure that there was law and order.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Katuka said there was serious security problems although the protest was peaceful.

“There was a growing tension in Kafanchan and we didn’t want a breakdown of law and order and we had to adopt measures to forestall it and save lives and property,” Katuka said.

He directed the people of area to remain indoors until further notice. The state government had last Sunday announced a ban on public processions and unlawful gathering, warning that anyone who violate the ban would face the law.