Rivers: INEC Threatens to Sanction Indicted Security Agents, Staff

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed that it will get to the root of incidences of malfeasance involving its staff, politicians and some security agents during the just concluded rerun elections in Rivers State.

To that effect, the leadership of the commission said that it had constituted a probe panel to investigate acts of illegality and violence committed by its officials deployed for the polls with a view to recommending punishments for indicted officers.

It also said that INEC would recommend any security agent found to have aided or participated in any wrongdoing during the elections for prosecution and sanctions by the appropriate authority.

While reading a statement of the commission on the outcome of the Rivers State election on Friday at a workshop for journalists in Abuja, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission was aware of reports of various infractions by INEC staff and would punish those found wanting.

