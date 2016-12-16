Dogara Hails Buhari at 74

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

As President Muhammadu Buhari clocks 74 on Saturday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on Friday congratulated him and prayed for wisdom, courage and strength for the president as he steers the affairs of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr. Turaki Hassan, Dogara described the president as being on a divine mission to save Nigeria from the brink of collapse and hopelessness.

He added that Buhari returned to lead Nigeria at a critical time when the country needed
purposeful, credible and dynamic leadership.

  • Daniel Obior

    Buhari is older than 74 years. Babangida and Abdulsalam are younger than Buhari, yet they are older than 74 years. Shame on a president who would lie about simple things like his school certificate and his age.