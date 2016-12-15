‘Digital Technology will Boost Teaching, Learning for Global Economy’

Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman of Learn Africa PLC, Mr. Emeke Iwerebon, has expressed delight about his organisation’s inclusion in the N-Power Volunteer Network, as part of the federal government’s initiative to provide digital teaching, reference training materials to prepare teachers for their vocation and assist them in functioning effectively.

Speaking at the Learn Africa- NECO Excellence Awards in Lagos recently, hesaid delivering educational contents through digital platforms to students will not only fast track learning, but expand their knowledge and enable them contribute more meaningfully to the dynamic evolving global economy.

On the awards where Master EgbunuMudi of School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja emerged the best in the June/July 2016 NECO/SSCE at the national level, defeating two others to win a cash prize of N100,000, a plaque and a laptop computer, Iwerebon said it will ignite the flame of excellence in Nigerian students, motivate them to work harder and encourage a culture of healthy academic rivalry among them.

He said since its introduction five years ago, it has been filled with excitement and satisfaction, adding, “we can raise our heads up high with a great sense of fulfilment and satisfaction that we have delivered on our initial promise to our students, teachers and schools.”

Master Suleiman Ibrahim also of the School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada came second, while the third position went to Miss Mary OsemekeOgorchukwu of Louisville Senior Girls Secondary School, Abuja.

Prizes were also presented to the overall best candidates in four selected subjects; the New Concept Prize for the Best Grade in Mathematics went to Akpeti Loyalty Ayakpo of Delta Careers College, Effurun; the New Concept Prize for the Best Grade in English Language was presented to Iremiren Isaiah Izien from Rainbow College, Asese, Moba, Ogun State.

Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh Prize for the Best Grade in Biology went to Augustine EnenmohIkechukwu from Marist Comprehensive College, Nteje, Anambra State, while John Felix Temitope of Knoxfield Comprehensive College, Ijoko-Ota, Ogun State, received the J. F. Ade-AjayiPrize for the Best Grade in History.

The schools that produced the exceptional students and the teachers that contributed to their academic excellence were not left out, as they also received prizes.The teacher recognition award went to Mr. Sandy Okpongette of the School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada.

In his remarks, the Principal of the school, MallamSaheedOnimayo, expressed delight about the success of his students, saying that the feat will prompt them to work harder.

He thanked the director FCT secretariat education board for giving his school an enabling environment to operate. “I was so overwhelmed when the information got to me that two of my students were outstanding.”

A Director at the National Examinations Council(NECO), Dr. IkechukwuAnyanwu, described the award as an innovation and congratulated the awardees for the feat.He advised them to emulate past winners and continue to pursue excellence in their areas of endeavor.

Mudi, who made six distinctions and three B2 in the examinationand plans to study medicine at the University of Abuja said “today is very special; it is the lord’s doing.” He advised other students to make hard work their hobby.

His father, Mr. Yakubu who works at the security unit of the University of Abuja, expressed delight about his son’s success, saying that for the first time in his life, he boarded a plane along with his wife to Lagos to receive the award.

“It is a big achievement. Before now, I have never known Lagos or even the airport, but due to my son’s performance, I have been able to achieve it.”