Super Falcons Target 10th AWC Win against Lioness 

After a not too convincing victory against South Africa in the semifinal of the Africa Women Championship, where the Super Falcons had to rely on Desire Oparanozie’s goal from the free kick to earn a lone goal victory, the Florence Omagbemi-led side will today take on host nation, Cameroon, in their quest to win the AWC for an unprecedented 10th time.

In the first semifinal game, Raissa Feudjio scored in the 71st minute as the Indomitable Lioness defeated the Black Queens of Ghana by a lone goal to set up the repeat of 2014 final where the Super Falcons won 2-0 in Windhoek, Namibia.

The Nigerian side which landed in batches at the capital city, Yaounde, on Wednesday afternoon were welcome to a noisy and hostile reception.

A team official expressed disappointment at the flight frustration suffered moving to Yaounde after a tiring game against South Africa on Tuesday.

“Honestly, it was a terrible experience and we are disappointed. The environment was hostile and the LOC mapped out plans to frustrate us,” an official told the media.

“They communicated our schedule to us which stated departure for 9am from Douala airport, we left Buea at 5.30am and the players couldn’t sleep after a stressful match-day. They abandoned us at the airport and we waited for about six hours before the first batch could travel by air. The most shocking moment was how hostile the Cameroonians are at the airport.

“The second batch later traveled by road after a technical issue with the aircraft; we boarded and the flight started smoking. We have to run for our lives and traveled by road to Yaounde, we are disappointed.

“Nigerians shouldn’t panic, we are aware of the antics and the plans to frustrate the group. However, this is the moment we need our High Commission and the Federation to give us adequate support. It will be a collective effort to conquer the hosts and we are determined to win.”

A Super Falcons player, who spoke on anonymity, lamented the hostile reception by the hosts’ city dwellers, insisting they were more determined than ever to retain the title.

“It is really not too nice a reception from the Cameroonians in Yaounde. Though we are not bothered by their hostilities as we know all they are to win the title.

“We are ready and looking forward to the final. We have never lost a final and this time will not be an exception”, a player said.

The players are currently lodged at the Djeuja Palace Hotel and expected to resume training on Thursday by 5pm local time at the Omnisport Stadium, Yaoundé.