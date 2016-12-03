Osinbajo Rejects Quota System, Says Nigeria Should Embrace Merit

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja



Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has said that merit should be uppermost in giving reward adding that quota system was detrimental to the progress of any society.

He said this in Abuja at the conferment of the Nigerian National Order of Merit, NNOM, on two professors, Omowunmi Sadiq, an environmental scientist, and Tanure Ojaide, a poet and literary critic.

According to him, the nation had placed quota before merit which “we know does not work.”

Nigeria’s quota system which enjoys constitutional flavour allows mediocre to gain admission into higher institutions and secure jobs in public offices while those who were better qualified were relegated.

Osinbajo called on leaders to make sacrifices and commit to a country run on merit, integrity, hard work justice and patriotism.

“To build a new Nigeria, we need a new tribe of men and women of all ethnicities, of all faith committed to a country run on high values of merit, integrity, hard work, justice and love of country.

“A tribe of men and women who are prepared to make the sacrifices and solve the constraints that is crucial to building a strong society.

“Who are prepared to stick together, fight corruption side by side, insist on justice even when our friends and those of our tribes and faith are at the receiving end.

“A tribe consisting of professionals, businessmen, politicians, religious leaders and all of those who believe that this new Nigeria is possible. “This requires a new way of thinking, a new leadership corps, a new tribe.

“The challenge for us today is a challenge of finding a society where everyone especially those of us who lead in every aspect of leadership agree that this country is worth fighting for, that this country can truly be great.

“And the evidence we have seen today is that this country can truly be great and so may I just challenge us today that it is time to populate that new tribe.”

The vice president noted that the award recipients demonstrated that Nigeria was blessed with tremendous talent and that her writers, poets and scientist were world class.

He however, expressed surprise that the individual greatness of the citizens did not correlate with that of the nation.

Osinbajo said the national predicament was the result of an elite failure to accept responsibility or privilege to shape the values of the society.

“We must define clearly what is lofty, noble and deserving of honour and how these values can be sustained, preserved and enforced.

“This is the burden of privilege so that it is for us to create the moral and philosophical premises for integrity in the public service, fidelity to the rule of law and the creation of meritocracy as a rule,’’ he said.

Osinbajo commended the laureates for their intellectual accomplishments and said they would remain as mentors for the younger generations.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Merit Award Board, Moses Essien, said the award was designed to identify the nation’s best and brilliant persons and reward them to serve as role models for the youth.

Essien said that since its creation, the board had demonstrated that the nation had the best citizens who could compete among their peers in the globe.

He said the awardees had also contributed to national discourse to make the nation great.