Police Rampage: IG Investigates Non-payment of Allowances to 26,000 Officers Involved in Ondo Election

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

Following the rampage caused by the non- payment of allowances to the 26,000 police officers, who took part in the Ondo governorship election, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Friday set up a 7 member Special Investigative Panel to resolve the discrepancies.

THISDAY had reported during the week that the inability of government to pay the police officers after the election caused rampage in Akure, the state capital.

Admitting the delay and omission for the payment on the part of the authority, the IG said in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP, Don Awunah, in Abuja, he felt deeply concerned about the non-remittance of allowances and entitlements to the officers.

The statement read further: “The IGP deeply concerned about the delay, omission and discrepancies in payment of allowances to officers of the Nigeria Police Force who participated in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Ondo state.

“Also arising from complaints of irregularities from certain quarters and discoveries of possible anomalies and plausible foul play, has set up a special panel to investigate, streamline and enhance payment of entitlements of the force personnel who engage in the ad hoc duties.”