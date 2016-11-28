80 Couples Wed in Style in Nyanya, Near Abuja 

• Over 600 receive sacrament of confirmation

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Despite the fear of insecurity and past cases of terrorists’ attacks on New Nyanya, the town at the weekend witnessed peaceful, social and religious activities.

It was indeed a day of joy for parishioners of St. Sylvester Catholic Church as eighty couples were given the sacrament of matrimony by the Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Most Reverend Mathew Ishaya Audu.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations of the church, Mr. Ewache John Ajefu, noted that the ceremony was unique and historic in the annals of St. Sylvester Catholic Church’s history.

The marriage ceremony and the sacrament of confirmation put together by the Parish Priest of St. Sylvester Catholic Church New Nyanya, Reverend Father Lawrence Soja Anyembugu, were part of the activities lined up for first pastoral visit of the Bishop to the Independent Mission.

Speaking at the occasion, the Bishop admonished the couples to cloth themselves with the love of Christ in order to have a sustainable marriage life, stressing that marriage without love is meaningless.

Citing many examples of causes of breakage in marriage life, Bishop Mathew Audu called on them to avoid pitfalls that would lead to regrets, adding that exemplary Christian life was key to successful marriage.

New Nyanya is a town in Nasarawa State. It is a district of Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, and is among the towns that make up the Karu Urban Area, a conurbation of towns stretching into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). New Nyanya is loosely considered as part of the metropolitan area of Abuja.