NAFDAC Destroys N89 Million Counterfeit Drugs in Plateau

Partners State to sensitize youths on dangers of illicit drugs

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized and destroyed counterfeit and expired drugs and unwholesome regulated products worth N89 Million in Plateau state.

It has also partnered the state government to sensitize the youths of the state on the grave dangers of indulging in illicit drugs.

Acting Director General of the agency, Mrs. Yetunde Oni, disclosed this during a working visit to the state.

Oni, who was represented by the Director of Special Duties of NAFDAC, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, during the destruction exercise at Ratt village of Barkin Ladi local government area of the state, noted that “some of the products were voluntarily submitted to NAFDAC by various government and non-governmental organisations, while others were mopped-up from open market via enforcement activities and surveillance system of the agency.”

She added that she was glad that the amount of damaged drugs has dropped significantly from the N100 million it was last year to N89m in 2016, indicating that the agency has strengthened its enforcement and surveillance system.

Oni expressed optimism that in the near future the agency would have little or nothing to destroy as its staff would work towards ensuring that only good quality, safe and affordable medicines, and wholesome products are allowed into the Nigerian market. She pledged to deploy

strategies to ensure that violators are not only arrested but also face the full wrath of the laws.

Earlier in her remarks, Zonal Coordinator of North Central Zone of NAFDAC, Mrs. Josephine A. Dayilim said that the agency would work round the clock to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use of foods, drugs, cosmetics, chemical, medical devices and packaged waters and other drinks.

Meanwhile, the agency and the state government have expressed commitment to partner to ensure that youths in the state are adequately sensitized on the danger of illicit drugs.