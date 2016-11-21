Jobs: FG Targets 50% Population for Social Security Scheme

Seeks China’s assistance

Paul Obi in Abuja with agency report

The federal government yesterday said government social security scheme policy on job creation and employment will target 50 percent of the nation’s population which will eventually have a ripple effect on the economy.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, said government’s decision to employ 200,000 graduates in the first phase of its social intervention scheme despite the initial economic challenges is an eloquent expression of its dogged commitment to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty and promised that more jobs were coming.

Ngige stated this at the on-going World Social Security Summit in Panama City, Panama.

He observed that at least 50 percent of the country’s population would be captured under the social security net within the life of the present administration.

“Social Intervention is one of the cardinal progammes of the present administration in Nigeria. Our objective is to tackle youth unemployment and restiveness through job creation notwithstanding the tough economic challenges we face,” the minister said.