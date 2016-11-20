Gun Men Kidnap Former Minister in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

A former minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Bagudu Hirse, has been abducted by unknown gun men in Kaduna.

The incident occurred at about 11:00am in front of the Inuwa Wada Road residence of Alhaji Mamman Daura in Kaduna where Hirse had gone visiting.

Hirse and a friend were said to have earlier visited the Kaduna family home of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki to condole with the family of the deceased.

It was after the condolence visit to Dasuki’s house that he and his friend decided to stop over at Daura’s house, a few metres away.

Daura was said to be home receiving guests and associates when the incident happened.

According to an eye-witness, the gunmen, on arrival, ordered Hirse into a waiting car.

“They ordered him to get into their car but he was trying to seek further explanations from them but at that time, people started approaching the scene so one of them raised the gun he was holding and made to shoot but it did not fire. He tried it the second time and it failed, but the third time, a shot rang and people ran for dear lives,” said the eye-witness.

Hirse was said to have been forced into the car as they removed his babariga and cap and threw them on the ground and the sped off.