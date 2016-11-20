Ban Export of Food Items, Tambuwal Tells FG

Against the backdrop of concerns in some quarters of an outbreak of famine in Nigeria next year, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged the Federal Government to immediately stop the export of food items to neighbouring countries, especially through the land border.

Speaking in Isa LGA of the state at the flag-off of the 2017 dry season wheat farming, Tambuwal also called on the FG to come up with emergency plans to purchase excess grains from the farmers so as to boost grains reservoir in all parts of the country.

He also raised the alarm over the massive exportation of grains from Nigeria, saying it portends great dangers for Nigeria’s future food security.

“I keep wondering why we have to ban import of food, especially rice, from the land border but allow massive export of our food commodity to neighbouring countries.

“Considering our population, we must take measures that will enhance food security in our country,” the Governor said.

Speaking at the event, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, said despite challenges, Nigeria is on the verge of being self-sufficient in food production.

According to him, the journey to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production, especially rice is already being realized.

“This is where the country can feed itself and even have surplus for exports,” he added.

Emefiele commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his ongoing efforts to diversify the nation’s economy from heavy dependence on oil revenue, saying he deserves commendation for allowing the CBN to initiate the Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Emefiele commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for providing adequate subsidized fertilizers and other inputs to the farmers.

In their separate remarks, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said the anchor borrowers’ scheme will transform the agricultural sector in the country.